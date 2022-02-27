Raiders’ Pass-Rusher Wants Calais Campbell to Join Him

Calais Campbell headlines the list of Baltimore Ravens free agents this offseason. He’s 35 and contemplated retirement, but Campbell remains one of the most formidable defensive linemen in the NFL.

He can play end or slide inside to tackle, is a useful pass-rusher and puts up a wall against the run. Campbell is a key figure on the Ravens’ defensive front, but his skills are also respected around the league.

One of Campbell’s biggest fans is a former Ravens’ pass-rusher who now plies his trade for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, this edge defender wants Campbell to join him with the Silver and Black.

Campbell Being Urged to Become a Raider

Yannick Ngakoue played nine games alongside Campbell during an ill-fated and brief spell with the Ravens in 2020. That spell was ended when Ngakoue signed for the Raiders as a free agent in 2021.

The move paid dividends, with Nagkoue returning to form and logging 10 sacks to help the Raiders reach last season’s playoffs. Now, Ngakoue wants Campbell to join him in Las Vegas, taking to Twitter to make his request to a former teammate:

Time to get @CalaisCampbell over here to the dark side 👁 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) February 26, 2022

There’s no doubt pairing Campbell with Ngakoue and his fellow rush end Maxx Crosby would give the Raiders one of the best front fours in football. Campbell could start at tackle, where the Raiders have scant resources ahead of free agency.

Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins, Gerald McCoy and Darius Philon are all set to enter the veteran market, according to Spotrac.com. Although, Philon’s chances of attracting a buyer will be hampered somewhat by the knee injury he suffered in the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Campbell would be an obvious asset for the Raiders, but he’s still an important figure for the Ravens. So much so, general manager Eric DeCosta recently spelled out the player’s enduring value, per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink:

It sure sounds like Calais Campbell didn't tell Eric DeCosta he's retiring: "He came up, and we spent some time talking. There will be more discussions that we have. I really admire Calais as a leader [and] as a player. He still plays at a high level and has a great attitude." — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) February 7, 2022

DeCosta would have been among those within the Ravens’ front office delighted when Campbell opted against retirement shortly after Super Bowl LVI ended. He’s a player worth bringing back if the Ravens can strike the right kind of deal, or else DeCosta will risk letting a team strength become an obvious weakness.

Defensive Line Set for Refresh

There are a few holes opening up along the Ravens’ defensive front. Aside from Campbell, Justin Ellis and nose tackle Brandon Williams are also free agents.

Age is the common thread between all three. They are each over 30, and DeCosta has already spoken of the need to refresh the ranks, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun:

Eric DeCosta said he spoke with Calais Campbell, a pending free agent, after the season. He expects more conversations. But with Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis also UFAs, the defensive line could be headed in a new direction. "We need to get younger, for sure." — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 4, 2022

The options for introducing more youth into the trenches are varied. They are some intriguing veterans to consider, like Foley Fatukasi of the New York Jets or Buffalo Bills‘ nose tackle Harrison Phillips.

Both are comfortably within the price range of a Ravens franchise projected to have $9,792,591 worth of space under the salary cap. So is a project like Tim Settle of the Washington Commanders, a capable 0-technique who is consigned to a backup role behind a cadre of former first-round picks.

The Ravens can be flexible about reshaping their defensive line this offseason, but having an experienced presence like Campbell still lead the way would make life easier for any new-look group.