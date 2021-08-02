Ravens Rookie Wideout Impressing With Work Ethic, Big Catches

The Baltimore Ravens need some offensive playmaking in a big way for the 2021 season, and a big focus of the team’s offseason work was finding it at the wide receiver spot.

Obviously, it’s still very early in training camp, but some of the returns from the team’s top draft pick Rashod Bateman have been impressive to say the least. Already, Bateman has made his fair share of big plays on the field in practice, and has been able to command some attention as a result.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

During camp practices, Bateman has opened eyes with his abilities as not only a route runner but a deep threat as well. The wideout has impressed with some big catches against his own defensive competition, which is notable given how solid the Ravens are in their defensive backfield and specifically at the cornerback position.

Pro Football Focus shared a Twitter clip of Bateman doing work on the field during recent camp practice sessions beating veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey for a score. Here’s a look at the play:

Rashod Bateman beat Marlon Humphrey 1-on-1 yesterday for 6️⃣ Star in the making ⭐️pic.twitter.com/LobafAxa7x — PFF (@PFF) August 1, 2021

It won’t be hard for Ravens fans to start fantasizing about the damage Bateman can do for the offense this season with this big play in mind.

Sammy Watkins: Rashod Bateman Is ‘Already a Pro’

If there’s anything the Ravens have needed for a long time, it’s playmaking at the wideout position, especially when it comes to hauling in deep passes and making potential game changing plays down the field. Already, Bateman seems like he is off to a great start as it relates to this, and that’s great news for the Ravens. For the last few years, the team has tried in vain to find a deep threat to help their offense take off, and in spite of all the different players the team has added, none has taken the reigns completely.

Interestingly enough, Bateman could have the proper mindset to change this right off the bat. As Baltimore wideout Sammy Watkins explained in a July 29 press conference posted at BaltimoreRavens.com, he believes that Bateman already has some professional qualities to his game that could aid in his transition to the league.

“I just feel like he’s already prepared. He’s already a pro. I wouldn’t tell him that, but he can run routes, he’s doing the right things, he’s taking coaching. He’s out there busting his behind. Honestly, it’s rare to have a receiver come in prepared in this league. I can say he’s definitely prepared with everything they’ve been throwing at him. I just feel like he’s going to have a successful career and year this year,” Watkins told reporters.

Given his eight-year experience in the NFL, Watkins making this particular admission about Bateman is notable. It could give the rookie a significant boost heading into his first season in the league and the best chance at a positive start.

Bateman’s College Stats and Highlights

It’s true what is being said about Bateman and he is a player who could be a major difference maker for a team that takes a chance on him in the draft. While at Minnesota, Bateman put up solid numbers, with 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. As a result of this work in college, Bateman was seen as a potential stud in the making for teams in the draft, which is why the Ravens wasted no time in snapping him up and adding him to the offense.

Bateman has proven himself the biggest weapon in Minnesota the last few seasons with big plays like this:





Play



Rashod Bateman Career Highlights | 2021 Baltimore Ravens Rookie | Unlocking Lamar Subscribe to our channel to help us create more FREE content! For more fantasy football, check out our website at ffastronauts.com/ Follow @Drew_Feinberg on Twitter twitter.com/Drew_Feinberg Listen to our podcast, the Fantasy Football Astronauts, on Apple iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Anchor, or your other podcast service podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ff-astronauts/id1434992932?mt=2 open.spotify.com/show/02XP3x4Sifkfh8DL53vbel anchor.fm/ff-astronauts google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy85NWQ5MWJjL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/fantasy-football-astronauts Music by Homage Beats youtube.com/channel/UCbavHy2_zVCMCvVdR8qp2UQ… 2021-01-20T16:10:50Z

Already, the Ravens have begun to see similar plays get turned in for them, which is significant to note considering the rookie’s importance in the offense. His abilities and mindset could be huge reasons for his potential success in 2021.

READ NEXT: Ravens Sign Veteran Edge Rusher to Roster