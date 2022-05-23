Ravens’ Wide Receiver Responds to Hollywood Brown Trade: ‘It’s My Time’

Baltimore Ravens second-year wideout Rashod Bateman is ready to step up as Lamar Jackson‘s top receiver in 2022 after the draft-night trade that sent Hollywood Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

“All respect due to him…but it’s my time,” said Bateman on a recent appearance on “Studio 44,” a Ravens-produced podcast hosted by All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

“I feel like Baltimore drafted me for a reason,” Bateman continued, “They drafted me to be in this position.”

Indeed, Bateman was seen as the answer to Baltimore’s prayers when he fell to the 27th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, where the Ravens happily selected him out of the University of Minnesota. But a preseason injury stunted the start to his NFL career and Jackson’s late-season injury prevented Bateman from developing chemistry with his star quarterback.

Though he did impress in a few games, Bateman’s sub-optimal rookie year – and his ascension to the top of the depth chart after Brown’s departure – has him determined to show what he can do in the pros.

“I know what I’m capable of. I feel like the Ravens organization knows what I’m capable of,” said Bateman. “I’m excited to go out and finally show it to the fans, and especially my teammates.”

Bateman is planning to step up in the locker room, too. After the Brown deal went down, he reached out to multiple teammates, including Humphrey and fellow receiver James Proche, about leading Baltimore’s wide receiver room in 2022.

Normally, a 22-year-old entering his second NFL season wouldn’t be seen as a leader of his position group, but there are few alternatives in Baltimore.

The 25-year-old Proche is the oldest member of the Ravens’ receiving corps, and he also has the most NFL experience with two seasons under his belt, along with fellow 2020 draftee Devin Duvernay.