Rashod Bateman Named Young WRs ‘Primed to Reach New Heights’

A lot has been made written about the outstanding job that the Baltimore Ravens and general manager Eric DeCosta did this offseason to revamp the team’s lackluster wide receiver depth chart that was the least productive unit in the league in 2022.

While most of the hype and excitement has been surrounding their new additions, within league circles, a returning player on their roster at the position is believed to be in store for a big 2023 season.

In a recent article by Heavy Sports’ own NFL insider Matt Lombardo in which current NFL executives and high-ranking scouts were surveyed for their opinions on “which young receivers have the best chance of taking their games to new heights”, a former Ravens first-round pick that has yet to break out was named.

“The first two seasons of Rashod Bateman‘s career have been plagued by injuries, diminishing some of the potential the Baltimore Ravens saw in the former Minnesota standout before drafting him No. 27 overall in 2021,” Lombardo wrote.

The two other young wideouts that joined him on the list were fellow 2021 first-rounder DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles and 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets.

Smith already has over 2,100 receiving yards, 12 career touchdowns, and arguably already broke out last year when he posted career-highs in targets (136), receptions (95), receiving yards (1,196), and touchdowns (seven) for the reigning Super Bowl runner-ups per Pro Football Reference.

Bateman Has Shown Flashes in Spurts

Entering a pivotal third season, his ability to be a difference-maker in the passing game has never been in question. However, his availability and durability have been the only obstacle standing in the way of him establishing himself as one of the best young wideouts in the league.

“When healthy, Bateman has offered glimpses of being a dynamic playmaker, pulling down 61 receptions for 800 yards with 3 touchdowns, through the first 18 games of his career,” Lombardo wrote.

Bateman’s rookie season was delayed by five games due to a groin surgery he had to have during training camp. His sophomore season was cut short after a mid-foot sprained worsened and ultimately ended up needing Lisfranc surgery to repair it, causing him to miss a total of 11 games including the last nine of the regular season and the team’s playoff game per Pro Football Reference.

With a clean bill of health, more weapons around him, and what is expected to be a more modern and balanced attack under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, this upcoming season could be the year he could finally transcend.

“Rashod Bateman is the guy,” an AFC South Scout told Heavy. “But, he needs to stay healthy. With Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, I don’t expect Baltimore to be as run dominant as they have been. This season could finally be Rashod’s time to shine.”

New Weapons Will Aid in His Breakout

After having the least productive wide receiver room in the entire NFL in 2022, the Ravens are poised to have perhaps one of the most explosive and dynamic groups in the league in 2023. In addition to signing a three-time Pro Bowler in Beckham Jr. and another first-round pick in Flowers, they also brought in veteran Nelson Agholor who is another former first-rounder that can stretch the field and make contested catches.

“The Ravens have doubled down on bolstering the talent around franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason, and Bateman’s 6-foot-1 and 193-pound frame gives him the opportunity to be a reliable red zone target, while benefiting from the space created by teams keying in on Beckham Jr. and Flowers,” Lombardo wrote.

He also noted that Bateman has only dropped seven passes in his career thus far and believes that “his sure-handedness could push him up Jackson’s target hierarchy when opportunities present themselves”.

RASHOD BATEMAN! Tune in on CBS pic.twitter.com/5fzFcb0BMS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2021

The Ravens still have two-time Pro Bowl returner and all-purpose weapon, Devin Duvernay, who is heading into the final year of his contract. They also boast one of the top if not the best tight end depth chart in the league headlined by three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews who is complemented by promising 2022 fourth-rounders Isaiah Likely and Charlier Kolar who both flashed as rookies.

This certainly looks and sounds like a lot of mouths to feed given that there is only one ball to go around. However, all the space that will inevitably be created when the Ravens spread opposing defenses out to make them defend every blade of grass will allow Bateman and his fellow pass catchers better opportunities to make the most of their targets when they get the ball thrown their way.