Ravens Release Extra WRs, Veteran OL for First Roster Cuts

The Baltimore Ravens will be making several personnel moves in the next few days, starting with their final roster cuts ahead of the 53-man deadline on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Injuries to key players, including J.K. Dobbins, L.J. Fort, Jimmy Smith and Rashod Bateman, will impact the Ravens’ roster decisions, which could include trades, free agent signings and/or waiver claims.

Check back to this page for updates as roster cuts trickle in leading up to tomorrow’s deadline.

In the meantime, check out Heavy on Ravens’ 53-man roster predictions!

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Ravens Cut Extra Receivers

The Ravens have cut wide receivers Devin Gray, Siaosi Mariner and Deon Cain, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Gray, a former Cincinnati Bearcat, signed with the Atlanta Falcons after going undrafted in 2018 and bounced between their practice squad and active roster for three seasons. He was a long shot to make the roster coming into camp and failed to separate himself from the pack during the preseason.

Mariner signed with the Ravens on August 9 after injuries to other Ravens’ receivers. He turned a few heads in his first practice, but made virtually no impact during three preseason games.

“Who is this 26 kid?” -everybody at @Ravens camp after new wideout Mariner catches 2 phenomenal deep shots in 1v1 drills — Adam Bonaccorsi (@AdamBMore) August 9, 2021

Deon Cain, a 2018 sixth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts, started the preseason on the outside looking in on a roster spot, and two drops against Washington on Saturday likely sealed his fate. The former Clemson Tiger started three games for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers last season before signing with Baltimore in January.

None of the cuts will come as a surprise to observers, as the Ravens’ newfound depth at wide receiver was one of the team’s top offseason storylines. Injuries to Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Marquise Brown did raise concern about the position, but Brown’s return to practice today signaled that the extra wideouts weren’t needed.

Ravens Cut Schofield, Place Dobbins on I.R.

The Ravens officially confirmed the releases of Gray and Mariner on their website and announced the termination of veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield.

The team also placed J.K. Dobbins on season-ending injured reserve after his injury was confirmed by head coach John Harbaugh on Monday afternoon.

Schofield saw snaps at left tackle in the preseason and was thought to be in the mix for a roster spot as a swing tackle, according to Zrebiec. He started 16 games as an offensive guard three times in his career, once for the Denver Broncos and twice for the Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Ravens in June. He didn’t perform well enough in the preseason to make a roster spot ahead of Baltimore’s younger offensive guard depth.

Dobbins’ addition to the IR likely means that Ty’Son Williams will make the team after a stellar preseason.

Harbaugh told media that the former BYU Cougar will be “out there playing,” saying, “obviously, he’s ready to go.”

Justice Hill‘s experience, special teams ability and versatility in the passing game will likely give him an edge over undrafted rookie Nate McCrary to make the 53-man roster, though Harbaugh didn’t rule out the possibility of adding a free agent RB, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun.