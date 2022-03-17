Ravens’ Starting Cornerback, 2021 Interception Leader Signs With Raiders

Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett has become the latest of the Ravens’ pending free agents to leave Baltimore, signing a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to an Instagram post from Averett’s agency.

As indicated by the graphic, the contract is for one year, with Jeff Howe of The Athletic reporting that Averett will earn $4.5 million from the deal. He’ll likely be a third cornerback behind 2021 rookie surprise Nate Hobbs and the recently-acquired Rock Ya-Sin, who was traded from the Indianapolis Colts for ex-Raven Yannick Ngakoue, per Heavy’s Dave Holcomb.

It’s the latest move in what has become an arms race in the AFC West, with the Raiders trying to keep up with the massive additions made by the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, who themselves are trying to topple the Kansas City Chiefs from the divisional throne.

Averett was generally expected to leave Baltimore in free agency, though a reunion hadn’t been ruled out. The Ravens cut Tavon Young and declined to offer a restricted free agent tender to Chris Westry, leaving them short on cornerback talent.

But with two All-Pro cornerbacks already in Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens opted to bring in a star safety by signing Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal. That will free up 2021 third-rounder Brandon Stephens to play more cornerback after starting 11 games at safety in his rookie year. Baltimore has also been projected to use their 2022 first-round pick on a cornerback, with LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at the top of the list.