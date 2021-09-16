Ravens ‘Exploring’ Adding Ex-Browns CB After Another Significant Injury

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with yet another injury, this time to cornerback Chris Westry, who has a torn left meniscus.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported Westry’s injury, which is expected to keep the former Kentucky Wildcat sidelined for at least a month.

The Ravens’ cornerback group was already without All-Pro Marcus Peters, who suffered a torn ACL last week, and Jimmy Smith, who was inactive for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Westry carried an impressive preseason into a strong showing against the Raiders. He stepped up in Peters’ absence to play a career-high 33 defensive snaps, earning a 76.7 overall grade from PFF and holding quarterback Derek Carr to a 70.4 passer rating when targeted.

He also saw the field for 66% of the Ravens’ special teams snaps, using his size and speed to great success on kick coverages.

A low ankle sprain sidelined Smith for the entire preseason, though he returned to practice before Week 1. He practiced on a limited basis today, per the team’s official injury report, so the Ravens hope he will be available on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, especially with Westry and Peters out.

Marlon Humphrey was a limited participant in practice today, but he’s still expected to take the field on Sunday night.

Ravens Sign Seymour, Host Other CBs for Workouts

The Ravens already made one addition to their depleted secondary, adding veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour to their practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL’s official transaction report.

Seymour was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills after spending four years at USC. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2017, appearing in 16 games before an injury sidelined him for the 2018 season.

The Panthers released the former Trojan before the start of the 2019 season, and he failed to land with another team. He briefly made headlines last season when he left his job at a tire store in North Carolina to mount a return to the NFL with the injury-stricken Philadelphia Eagles.

Fowler also reported that the Ravens were considering signing Buster Skrine, a veteran cornerback with stints on the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

Skrine is primarily a slot corner, while Peters and Westry mainly play on the outside, but the Ravens can’t afford to be picky with this many injures. Skrine’s 10 years of experience should at least a floor for his contributions to the Ravens, if they choose to sign him.

The Ravens hosted Skrine for a workout on Tuesday, along with Grant Haley, Winston Rose, and Daryl Worley. With precious few other options available, Skrine might be the best corner the Ravens can get on short notice.

Injuries Continue to Mount in Baltimore

Westry joins a growing list of Ravens who have suffered injuries in the early weeks of the NFL season, with several positional groups already losing multiple players.

Wide receivers Miles Boykin and Rashod Bateman have yet to see the field this year, and Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown missed his second straight practice today after dealing with an ankle injury throughout training camp.

Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips suffered a knee injury on Monday night, while left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a setback after spending the offseason recovering from an ankle injury that ended his 2020 season.

The Ravens’ running back injuries have been one of the biggest stories in the NFL in recent weeks, as the team lost J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries before Week 1.