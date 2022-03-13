Ravens Could Trade for Cowboys Star to Replace Retiring Starter

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to upgrade at offensive tackle this offseason following the retirement of Alejandro Villanueva, who started all 17 of the teams’ regular season games in 2021.

But Villanueva’s decision to leave the NFL after a seven-year career – the first six of which came with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers – might actually work in the Ravens’ favor. Villanueva struggled through his first season in Baltimore, finishing with a career-low 58.5 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus after six straight seasons with a grade of 77.0 or higher. His retirement creates $6 million in salary cap space, per OverTheCap, potentially giving the Ravens a chance to acquire a major upgrade at offensive tackle.

Dallas Cowboys star offensive lineman La’el Collins, who is being shopped around the league, per Heavy’s Evan Reier, could be an excellent trade target for a Ravens organization that should be in win-now mode with Lamar Jackson entering the last year of his rookie contract.

“Dallas is actively discussing a trade with other teams involving the 28-year-old lineman,” wrote Reier on March 10, explaining that the Cowboys appear ready to replace Collins with 2020 undrafted free agent Terrence Steele.

If so, the Ravens should definitely inquire about the Cowboys’ asking price for Collins, as he would be a significant boost to Baltimore’s offensive line at an affordable cost in 2022 and beyond.