Ravens Cut Veteran Cornerback to Prepare for Future Moves

The Baltimore Ravens released veteran cornerback Daryl Worley on Tuesday, per the NFL’s official transaction report for September 28, trimming their active roster to just 51 players.

That leaves space for as many as two additions to the roster in the coming weeks, which could come in the form of a veteran addition or a current Raven returning from injury.

Worley played sparingly in Baltimore’s Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, even with the team’s cornerback corps thinned due to injury. He was inactive for Week 3 with the Ravens’ other five corners all healthy, and his release is a sign that the team is confident in the group’s health going forward.

Even if the Ravens wanted to keep Worley on their roster as veteran cornerback depth, injuries to both the offensive and defensive line will require some reinforcements in the trenches.

Veteran defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered a biceps tear on Sunday against the New England Patriots, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. so the Ravens could seek additional depth for the middle of their defensive line.

Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari also went down with an ankle sprain, forcing the Ravens to turn to fourth-string left tackle Daniel Faalele. Practice squad offensive tackle David Sharpe could earn a promotion to the active roster after some steady replacement play last season.

The Ravens could also be anticipating the return of one of their players who was injured entering the season – running back Gus Edwards and outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo.

Given the severity of Edwards’ 2021 ACL tear and the recency of Ojabo’s March Achilles rupture, Bowser will likely be the first of the three to return after tearing his Achilles in January.

He’s eligible to return to practice after Week 4, but will need to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to do so, which will take up one of the Ravens’ open roster spots.

Ravens Try Out Multiple OTs

Baltimore could also go with an outside addition like veteran left tackle Ty Nsekhe, who tried out for the team on Tuesday.

The Ravens also hosted 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Alex Taylor for a tryout on Tuesday after Patrick Mekari’s injury heightened the need for more tackle depth.

Taylor was an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State who spent the last two preseasons with the Cleveland Browns with six quarterback pressures allowed over 114 pass blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore would certainly prefer that Ronnie Stanley returns to the offense sooner rather than later, but his limited participation in recent practices indicates that his 2022 debut isn’t coming anytime soon.

Ravens Shuffle Practice Squad

The Ravens signed ex-North Dakota State offensive tackle Zack Johnson to their practice squad on Tuesday, leaving one space open after the releases of veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie and undrafted rookie receiver Makai Polk.

Johnson went undrafted out of North Dakota State before signing with the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2022 preseason. He struggled with just a 40.6 overall grade from PFF across 144 total snaps, with especially poor grades as a pass blocker. He’ll add more tackle depth but not much else to a Baltimore offensive line that can’t seem to escape the injury bug.