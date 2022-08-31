Ravens Cut 2020 3rd-Round Lineman: Reports

The Baltimore Ravens have released Tyre Phillips, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, ending the third-year offensive lineman’s tenure in Baltimore.

The Ravens needed to make space on their 53-man roster for today’s waiver claim, ex-Jets linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (no relation).

Tyre Phillips was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and earned the Ravens’ starting right guard job out of training camp as a rookie. Injuries to himself and others eventually shuffled the offensive line and left Phillips at right tackle, where he looked significantly less comfortable.

Phillips then won the left guard competition during the 2021 preseason, though a Week 1 injury sidelined him for several weeks. He was again asked to play right tackle due to injuries, where he finished the season.

After winning a starting guard job in the last two years, Phillips was expected to settle into the left guard spot this offseason with 2021 free agent signing Kevin Zeitler continuing to lock down the right side. Phillips played well in training camp, but rotated around several positions in Baltimore’s preseason games. He continued to struggle at tackle and didn’t dominate at guard, giving Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland the opportunity to compete for the spot.

With the versatile Patrick Mekari and third-string center/guard Trystan Colon also making the 53-man roster, Phillips became surplus to requirements in Baltimore. The Ravens tried to trade him, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, but “they didn’t get much interest.”

Another team with a need at guard might be willing to claim Phillips if they believe they can allow him to settle and develop at one position.