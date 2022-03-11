Ravens Can Reshape Defensive Line With Bears’ Free Agent

Brandon Williams is a pending free agent the Baltimore Ravens will struggle to keep this offseason. The massive nose tackle is 33 and also a one-dimensional run-stuffer general manager Eric DeCosta is unlikely to make his priority to bring back.

Instead, DeCosta sounds more interested in re-signing Williams’ fellow free agent, Calais Campbell. The latter generates more pressure, but the Ravens would surely miss Williams’ ability to anchor what was still a pretty stingy run defense in 2021.

DeCosta could reshape the defensive line by signing a free agent who comprises the best of what Williams and Campbell bring to the game. This highly disruptive interior for the Chicago Bears has been named by one NFL writer as a “realistic dream signing” for the Ravens.

Bears Stalwart Perfect for Ravens

Offsetting losing both Williams and Campbell wouldn’t be easy, but Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski has a solution. It involves Bears’ defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, whom Sobleski believes would be a “tone-setter” in Baltimore: “When Hicks is healthy and on his game, he’s a wrecking ball along the interior. His power at the point of attack is difficult to replicate. Having Hicks collapse the pocket while Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser work off the edges would be a boon for the Ravens.”

Signing Hicks makes perfect sense because the 6’4″, 335-pounder would provide the bulk inside Williams has brought to the trenches. Hicks would also wreck the pass-pocket the way Campbell has done during his best years.

The Bears saw Hicks amass 31 of his 40.5 career sacks during six seasons in Chicago. More than the numbers, Hicks became a nightmare for offenses because of his ability to push the pocket and occupy multiple blockers, two things that helped many edge-rushers, including Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, to thrive.

Hicks may be 32 and have dealt with injury and illness the past few years, but as Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar highlighted, he’s still a game-wrecker:

Akiem Hicks had injury issues and COVID concerns in 2021. But when he was healthy? Well, ask Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offensive line how that went. Dude can still wreck things. pic.twitter.com/LQvwfCkBd3 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 23, 2022

The Ravens need this kind of presence at the heart of their D-line this season. It would make life easier for a cadre of young and so far unconvincing edge-rushers.

Somebody like Hicks would also keep inside linebacker Patrick Queen clean to chase down running backs. The Ravens allowed 1,436 yards rushing last season, the fewest in the NFL.

Granted, most teams wanted to pass on a secondary ravaged by injuries and hamstrung by a tame pass rush. Yet, the Ravens won’t want to lose their ability to shut teams down on the ground.

Acquiring Hicks would ensure the run defense stayed strong, while also adding some oomph to the pass rush. DeCosta just need to act fast, because Hicks is likely to have his pick of teams.

Hicks Reportedly Already Drawing Interest

One team already keen on Hicks is the Minnesota Vikings, according to reporter Evan Massey:

Per source, the #Vikings are expected to pursue #Bears free agent DT Akiem Hicks in free agency. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) March 10, 2022

The Vikes are switching to a 3-4 scheme this offseason, so they need an anchor like Hicks for a new-look front. There could also be interest from the AFC West after the Los Angeles Chargers traded for Hicks’ teammate Mack.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal, while NFL Research attached a note about Mack’s history with Chargers’ head coach and former Bears’ linebackers coach, Brandon Staley:

Mack will be reunited with LAC head coach Brandon Staley, who was the LBs coach in Mack's first season in Chicago (2018) In 2018, Mack had 12.5 sacks, a career-high 6 forced fumbles, made the Pro Bowl & First-Team All-Pro and finished 2nd in DPOY voting (to Aaron Donald) https://t.co/19mXQmEziA — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 10, 2022

It’s not a stretch to imagine Mack and Staley wanting to be reunited with Hicks. The import is clear: DeCosta must move quickly if he’s going to land the perfect player to replace either one or both of Williams or Campbell.

The latter has the better chance of returning to Baltimore, based on recent comments made by the GM, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he's exchanged text messages with Calais Campbell, who is a pending free agent after deciding not to retire. "I'm hopeful that we can bring him back," DeCosta said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 2, 2022

Campbell is still a force, but he’s also 35, so Hicks is likely to have a few extra seasons in the tank.