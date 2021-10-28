Ravens Could Target Multiple Philadelphia Eagles Before Trade Deadline

With multiple positions of need, the Baltimore Ravens could be poised to make a splash ahead of the NFL’s November 2 trade deadline, with several rumored targets, including running back Marlon Mack of the Indianapolis Colts.

After giving up more than 340 passing yards for the fourth time this season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens could be looking for reinforcements at cornerback. The Ravens’ pass defense has taken a step back this season without All-Pro corner Marcus Peters, who tore his ACL before Week 1.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is also out for the season, and starting right tackle Patrick Mekari suffered a high ankle sprain against the Bengals, leaving the Ravens thin at offensive tackle. Even with the recent addition of Cedric Ogbuehi, the Ravens may want a more significant upgrade as they look to make the playoffs for a fourth season in a row.

The Ravens running back woes this season have been well-documented, with injuries before and during the season forcing Baltimore to consider a backfield addition before the deadline.

The most logical trade partner for the Ravens might be the Philadelphia Eagles, who seem to be in ‘sell’ mode after trading Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Though Eagles general manager Howie Roseman insisted the Eagles won’t be sellers at the deadline, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank, rumors have persisted regarding the availability of several Eagles players.

Four of those names fit perfectly with the Ravens’ current needs: cornerbacks Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox, offensive tackle Andre Dillard and running back Miles Sanders.

Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox

Slay and Maddox have been excellent thus far this season, both with top-10 coverage grades from Pro Football Focus. Slay is sixth among all corners with a 78.0 overall PFF grade and Maddox isn’t far behind in 12th place with a 75.9 overall grade.

Either player would be an upgrade over Anthony Averett, the Ravens’ fourth-year corner who’s stepped up admirably in Peters’ absence, to mixed results.

Slay signed a three-year, $50 million after being traded to Philadelphia last March, so he’s clearly valued by the Eagles. Throw in his massive future cap hits (more than $22 million in 2022 and 2023, per Spotrac), and a deal for Slay looks unlikely to happen. The Eagles would likely demand a king’s ransom for their veteran corner, especially if they have to eat some of his contract to make the deal work. That’s likely a non-starter for Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, who hoards draft picks like no other executive in the NFL.

But Maddox could be an option for the Ravens, due to his manageable $2.3 million cap hit and reliable play all season. Tackling has been an especially large issue for the Ravens’ defensive back, and Maddox has only missed one tackle all season. The future-oriented Eagles may not want to part with the 25-year-old Maddox, but he’d still be less expensive than Slay.

Andre Dillard

Dillard has moved in and out of the Eagles’ starting lineup this season, but clearly does not seem to be in the team’s future plans after they signed left tackle Jordan Mailata to a huge four-year extension in September.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler certainly thinks Dillard could be available, writing today, “It wouldn’t be a shock to see an AFC North team call Philly about offensive tackle Andre Dillard, who is considered to be on the block. Browns and Ravens have had depth issues there.”

With a 75.8 pass blocking grade and only one sack allowed this season, per PFF, Dillard could step in and start at right tackle right away until Mekari recovers from his injury.

The only remaining issue would be the compensation, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that “teams believe a quality second-day pick would be enough to pry Dillard away.”

The Ravens might be desperate enough to send a Day 2 pick to Philadelphia for Dillard, especially if it’s part of a larger deal that nets them multiple potentially-useful players.

Miles Sanders

With the emergence of Kenneth Gainwell this season, the Eagles have moved towards a committee approach to their backfield, potentially making Sanders available.

He’s a reliable runner with versatility as a pass-catcher, and most importantly, he’s stayed healthy this season.

Sanders was a second-round pick in 2019, which might drive up his price, but if the Eagles have no desire to extend him, they may be looking to get the most out of him as they can before his rookie contract is up.

Another wrinkle in any potential Ravens-Eagles trade is Philadelphia’s need for help at wide receiver, a position at which the Ravens have extra depth. 2019 third-rounder Miles Boykin has excelled as a run blocker and special teams contributor in Baltimore, but he’s stuck behind a logjam of wideouts that offer more in the Ravens’ passing game. But Boykin’s tantalizing potential is still there; he may just need more opportunities to unlock it.

The Ravens could package Boykin together with a few draft picks in order to pry multiple players from the Eagles. Such a deal would be a huge splash for both teams, helping the Eagles build for the future and providing key reinforcements to the injury-ravaged Ravens.