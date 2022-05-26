Ravens Encouraged to Make ‘Aggressive Offer’ for Giants’ Cut Candidate

The Baltimore Ravens could use another wide receiver or two. One might fall into their lap if the New York Giants cut an unheralded but effective pass-catcher.

It could happen and an NFL writer believes the Ravens should be ready to pounce with an “aggressive offer.” Adding another proven commodity would boost a wideout group that’s far from inspiring following the decision to trade Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during this year’s draft.

Giants’ WR a Good Fit for Ravens

In a list predicting surprising veteran cuts across the NFL, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton named Darius Slayton as a candidate to be released by the Giants. Slayton could be cut, traded or left unprotected in free agency in 2023, according to Moton.

His report referenced Dan Duggan of The Athletic revealing the Giants were “shopping” Slayton before the draft back in April. Moton believes “clubs may take a conservative approach in trade discussions because he’s in the final year of his contract and they might be willing to wait for him to hit free agency next offseason.”

In the event the Giants decide to end Slayton’s time in New York earlier, Moton thinks the Ravens “should make an aggressive offer for him.” While he’s not as highly touted as Brown, there are similarities in Slayton’s game, per Moton: “Averaging 15.2 yards per catch through his first two seasons, Slayton can make big plays for the Ravens as a field-stretching replacement for Marquise Brown, whom Baltimore traded to the Arizona Cardinals.”

The Ravens need a legitimate deep threat after parting company with Brown, who averaged 12.4 yards a reception over his three-year stint in Baltimore. Slayton knows how to get vertical, the way he did for this 33-yard touchdown against Washington in Week 2 last season:

It was one of the few highlights during an otherwise disappointing season for Slayton. He started just five games, was slowed by a hamstring injury and posted career-lows in catches(26), yards(339) and touchdowns(2).

His downturn in production has come at a bad time for Slayton. He’s now among a crowded rotation that features healthy-again duo Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney, along with free-agent arrival Richie James and second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson.

The latter is already making an impression during OTAs, where Robinson could be seen forging a rapport with Big Blue quarterback Daniel Jones, per SNY Giants Videos:

Slayton may struggle to distinguish himself among the crowd for a new coaching staff led by Brian Daboll, but he’s still somebody who would be a useful target for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

Jackson’s WR Corps Still Thin

There’s a lack of established talent among Jackson’s wide receivers. Rashod Bateman is expected to make a leap in Year 2 after being drafted 27th overall in 2021, but he could be an isolated option if nobody else steps up to give defenses another problem.

The chances of that happening appear slim because the Ravens needs to find a breakout player from among an unconvincing batch. It’s a group that includes Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace and Myles Boykin. This quartet combined for just 52 catches and a pair of touchdowns last season.

Slayton caught eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2019, after entering the league as a fifth-round pick. He also snared 50 catches in 15 games a year later.

The core numbers hint at the potential to become a consistent playmaker. Slayton showed some of that promise with a special play during OTAs, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News:

Two plays of today’s team period: – Darius Slayton beats Adoree Jackson down right sideline for TD – Richie James (having a good practice otherwise) slips on a comeback route, Jackson INT, pick 6’s Jones#Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 26, 2022

While Slayton is still competing for the Giants, if he doesn’t make the grade under the Daboll regime, he’s exactly the kind of intriguing, no-frills receiver the Ravens seem to like. General manager Eric DeCosta has so far resisted dipping into the veteran market for a big name like Odell Beckham Jr. or T.Y. Hilton.

DeCosta may consider it smarter to see if a low-cost option with promise like Slayton hits the waiver wire.