Ravens ‘Expressed Enthusiasm’ Over Lamar Jackson’s Offseason Training: Report

The Baltimore Ravens “expressed enthusiasm” about Lamar Jackson‘s offseason training, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, which has included multiple sessions with quarterback mechanics expert Adam Dedeaux.

Those sessions have often included at least one of the Ravens’ wide receivers, with 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman and 2020 sixth-rounder James Proche among those working with Jackson this offseason.

Jackson will have another chance to work out with his receivers at the Ravens’ organized team activities (OTAs), which start on May 24, but it’s unknown if Jackson will attend.

“Jackson has chosen to stay away from the team’s offseason workout program and the Ravens maintain they are fine with that,” wrote Zrebiec on May 23, but they may feel differently if he skips OTAs.

Though OTAs are voluntary, most NFL quarterbacks attend to build chemistry with their receivers, something that has renewed importance in Baltimore after the departure of Hollywood Brown. Jackson also has a new center snapping him the ball in first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum, and Ravens fans don’t need any reminding of Baltimore’s previous struggles without consistent center play.

“The Ravens would likely downplay his absence,” continued Zrebiec, “but it goes without saying that they’d much rather have Jackson on the field throwing to his young receivers and accepting snaps from his rookie center.”

Jackson’ participation in OTAs are especially important after a stop-and-start 2021 season for the 2019 MVP, who missed the first two weeks of training camp last year due to a positive COVID-19 test and missed multiple practices throughout the season due to illness and injury.

That was all before a bone bruise suffered in December held Jackson out of the Ravens’ final four contests and even kept him off the practice field until after the Super Bowl.

As a result, the Ravens offense as a whole would likely benefit from Jackson’s attendance at OTAs. He can take snaps from Linderbaum and throw passes to Bateman, Proche and the rest of Baltimore’s pass-catchers, which added two tight ends in the fourth round of this year’s draft as well as several undrafted receivers.