Ravens Flip Script On Buccaneers In Second Half For Comeback Win

The Baltimore Ravens won consecutive games for the first time this season and improved their record to 5-3 with a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what was truly a tale of two halves for their offense.

The unit looked disjointed, out of sync, and inept for most of the 30 minutes of game time. After throwing the ball a whopping 30 times in the first half to just seven rushing attempts, they went into halftime trailing 10-3.

The Ravens looked like a completely different team offensively in the second half as they got back to their bread and butter and bludgeoned the Buccaneers’ defense on the ground. Their run-to-pass ratio over the final two quarters was the exact opposite of what it was in the first two with 26 rushes to just eight highly efficient passes, all of which were completed that included a pair of touchdowns.

As stark as the half-to-half comparison was in terms of play-calling and production, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, “that was the plan”.

“We had a plan going in terms of how we were going to try to approach this game,” he said in his postgame press conference on October 27, 2022. “It really laid out exactly how we had anticipated, in terms of what we called when we called it in terms of the run-pass ratio.”

The team perfectly executed offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s plan to probe Tampa’s defense by consistently throwing the ball against their depleted secondary in the first half and then wearing them out on the ground in the second.

While Harbaugh admitted that they thought the offense would be able to put up more than just a field goal in the first half, it still played out the way they wanted and anticipated.

“Their defense is tough, and we couldn’t get going with first downs and getting drives extended, but that was how we planned on doing it,” he said.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t lead the team in rushing for the third game in a row but got the ground game jump-started with a 25-yard run on their first play from scrimmage in the second half.

“That was big,” Harbaugh said. “I think that took a little steam out of it, too, in terms of the pass rush because you don’t want to see that happen. It slows you down a little bit.”

The constant threat of Jackson as a runner helped slow down Tampa’s pass rush on their limited opportunities in the second half and the Ravens would go on to finish the game with a season-high 231 rushing yards, a staggering 204 of which came in the second half alone.

“Our approach earlier was just throwing the ball, seeing what they were going to give us,” Jackson said in his postgame press conference. “We had opportunities and just came up short. In the second half, we just called a lot more run plays, and our guys blocked their tails off, and our running backs were hitting the holes and doing what they’re supposed to do.”

After punting four times and going 0-of-2 in the red zone with one field goal and a turnover on downs in the first half, the Ravens scored on four straight possessions in the second half before kneeling the ball out in victory formation. They vastly improved their red zone efficiency from half to half as well, going 3-of-4 that included scoring touchdowns on three straight possessions.

Offensive Line Took Over & Dominated Second Half

After struggling to provide Jackson with consistently clean pockets and surrendering a trio of sacks in the first half, the Ravens offensive line paved the way for the team’s furious rally in the second half.

“Playing for so long, you get a rhythm of the game, and you kind of get a feeling from the [defensive] guys across from you, and you know when it’s time for them to tap out,” right tackle Morgan Moses said in his postgame press comments.

They imposed their will on a Buccaneers front that gave them fits in the first 30 minutes of game time by blowing them off the ball and executing their blocks at a high level to consistently move the chains and spring Jackson and the other ball carriers for big gains.

“Lamar is truly a home run just waiting to happen, you never know when it’s going to come, it could be the darkest time but boom, he is the sun coming just like that,” right guard Kevin Zeitler said in his postgame press conference. “He’s awesome to play for, I’m glad I’m on his team.”

Key Offensive Starters Avoid Serious Injuries

The Ravens finished the game without three of their best players on offense as All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and starting running back Gus Edwards all left the game and at some point and didn’t return.

Thankfully, none of their injuries were serious according to Harbaugh. Andrews and Bateman left in the first half and didn’t play in the entire second half.

“They are not serious,” he said. “Rashod was a tweak of what he had before, and Mark is not a serious, long-term injury.”

Edwards exited the game following the Ravens’ first play from scrimmage in the fourth quarter after he ripped off a 22-yard run. It was a bit of a scary sight when he went down with an apparent leg injury but he was able to walk off under his own power without a pronounced limp.

“Gus with a hamstring; it doesn’t look too bad, but we’ll know more tomorrow,” Harbaugh said.

Andrew came into the game a little banged up nursing a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the short week of practice, Bateman has been dealing with a foot sprain for the past month, and Edwards was playing in just his second game back from injury he suffered last year that caused him to miss the first six games of the season. All three will benefit from some much-needed rest recovery that comes with having played on a short week and not having to play again until November 7.