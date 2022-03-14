Ravens’ Star Defenders Respond to Bobby Wagner Rumors

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the first teams linked with ex-Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner after he was cut on March 8, and recent comments from a few star Ravens have only increased the speculation that the All-Pro could end up in Baltimore.

Patrick Queen was the first to publicly react to the news, with fans immediately asking Queen if he wanted Wagner to come to Baltimore.

Though Queen didn’t provide any answers, it’s fair to think that he’d warm to the idea of learning from Wagner, a eight-time All-Pro with more than 10,000 career snaps under his belt. Wagner’s ability to help Queen hit his first-round potential is a driving force behind the fan support for the Pro Bowl linebacker to come to Baltimore.

But Ravens fans weren’t the only ones to express their excitement at a potential Wagner-Queen pairing. All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey also tweeted about the duo’s potential in the middle of a Baltimore defense that will be looking to rebound after a disappointing 2021.

Bobby Wagner with PQ Wowwww — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 12, 2022

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson, who recently extended his second stint in Baltimore, seemed to vibe with the idea as well.

Wagner would be the third All-Pro and Pro Bowler on the Ravens defense, joining Humphrey and Marcus Peters, though that figure could jump to five if Calais Campbell and Justin Houston re-sign in Baltimore. Campbell and Wagner are also both on the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team for their AFC West dominance during the period.

Team Insiders, Analysts Back Wagner to Baltimore

Ravens insiders and analysts also indicated that Wagner was likely to draw interest from Baltimore.

Beyond the team’s history of adding veteran inside linebackers, the Ravens also “have a history of signing cap cuts like Bobby Wagner,” according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

One recent example is starting right guard Kevin Zeitler, who turned in an excellent debut season in Baltimore after he was cut by the Giants in March 2021.

Former Ravens editor Sarah Ellison also suggested that Wagner could make sense for the Ravens.

“Keep watching the cap cuts from other teams. That’s the market the Ravens like to dabble in,” she wrote shortly after Wagner was cut, adding that he “is one that fits the profile.”

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic also posted multiple tweets suggesting that he expects the Ravens to at least make an offer to Wagner.

That one wouldn't surprise me at all — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 9, 2022