Ravens Could Still Sign Pro Bowl WR With Connection to Ozzie Newsome

After sending star wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in a blockbuster trade, the Baltimore Ravens are expected to add a wideout to their offense before the start of the 2022 season.

San Francisco 49ers superstar Deebo Samuel has been floated as a trade target, as has New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton.

The Ravens could first look to the free agency market, where ex-Indianapolis Colts veteran T.Y. Hilton has already been mentioned as a potential signing. But Hilton told reporters in April 2021 that he turned down a multi-year offer for more money from the Ravens to sign a one-year, $8 million deal to stay in Indianapolis, so it’s unclear if he’d have any interest in coming to Baltimore.

Instead, the Ravens might pursue Jarvis Landry, who was released by the Cleveland Browns just before the start of free agency. Lamar Jackson could use a target with veteran savvy like Landry, especially after losing his favorite target last week.

Ex-Ravens GM Linked to Landry

Michelle Bruton of Bleacher Report thinks that might be a smart idea, noting a tweet from Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel about Baltimore’s previous interest in Landry under former general manager Ozzie Newsome.

Don't sleep on Jarvis Landry ending up with the Ravens. Ozzie Newsome has been a fan of Landry for a while and tried to trade for him when he was with the Dolphins. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 29, 2022

“Newsome may not be calling the shots in Baltimore anymore, but he remains a link to Landry within the organization,” wrote Bruton.

While Eric DeCosta took over as general manager in 2019, Newsome stayed on as the Ravens’ executive vice president of player personnel, so he still wields plenty of influence in Baltimore.

Newsome’s standing interest in Landry plus Baltimore’s sudden need at wide receiver might be enough for the Ravens to make an offer to the veteran receiver.

Potential Contract for Landry But, as with any potential move to add a wide receiver, the issue comes down to cost. Wide receiver contracts have exploded this offseason, and according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, Landry was hoping to cash in on that trend. Florio wrote back on March 26 that Landry “had hoped to get a contract in the range of $20 million per year,” before changing his agent when his market didn’t materialize.