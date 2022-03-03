Ravens Boost O-Line With ‘Angry’ SEC Blocker in Latest Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are thought to be targeting multiple offense linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft, as evidenced by the comments of general manager Eric DeCosta at the NFL Combine.

“Offensive line, I think is very, very strong this year,” said DeCosta on March 2, “We’ve had a chance to meet with some guys already. I’m impressed with the players that we’ve met with.”

With uncertainty at center and both tackle positions, the Ravens could prioritize versatility when targeting offensive linemen in the draft, potentially leading them to Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports projected that Baltimore would take Green with the 14th overall selection in April’s draft, with other potential picks like Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. already off the board.

Wilson sees the former Aggie standout as a Day 1 starting in Baltimore, writing:

Green plays angry, which immediately makes him a good fit in Baltimore. He can plays outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country. The Ravens need help at offensive tackle and Green, who may ultimately play inside in the NFL, provides the unit with some versatility.

Green’s three years at the SEC with starts at both guard and both tackle positions provided him with a ton of diverse experience against college football’s best, so he’d adapt quickly to professional competition. With the Ravens looking to rebound from a losing season back into the playoffs, getting solid contributions from their rookies – especially Green, a surefire first-round pick – will be crucial.