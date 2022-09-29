Ravens Veteran Defender Makes Decision on Season-Ending Surgery

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce has elected to undergo season-ending surgery for a torn bicep suffered in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, according to videos posted to his Instagram story on Thursday morning.

Michael Pierce’s posted some pre-surgery videos on his Instagram story on Thursday morning. Let’s hope he has a smooth recovery and is ready to anchor the DL in 2023! pic.twitter.com/0QjPTI5KEb — Nikhil Mehta (@nmehtaUR2022) September 29, 2022

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the extent of the injury on Wednesday, which was confirmed by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during a post-practice press conference.

“He did tear his biceps,” said Harbaugh. “He’s making a decision now whether he wants to get it repaired, which would put him out for the season, or play with it and get the surgery after the season.”

The six-year veteran has elected for the first option, ending his 2022 season early but putting him on track to make a full recovery by the start of next season, the second year of the three-year deal he signed with the Ravens in March.

Jones, Washington to Step Up

Pierce’s injury is a significant loss for Baltimore’s defense. Not only does his 86.9 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus lead the team, it’s also the sixth-best mark among NFL interior defenders.

The Ravens will fill the 345-pound hole in the middle of their defensive line with a few different players, starting with rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones.

The third-round pick flashed his potential in the preseason but missed the Ravens’ first two games due to a hyperextended knee. Jones made his NFL debut in Week 3 and played well, even if it didn’t show up in the box score.

Travis Jones is going to be a household name. He’s BRUTALLY strong, man. pic.twitter.com/PQmmbUAYnT — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 27, 2022