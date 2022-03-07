Ravens Identified as ‘Best NFL Team Fit’ for Top-5 Prospect

The Baltimore Ravens may have the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they might consider a trade into the top 10 to select a highly-coveted prospect at a position of need.

While a Ravens trade-up would most likely bring one of the draft’s top three offensive tackles – North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu would be an ideal scheme fit – they could also look for a defensive playmaker in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton.

Conor McQuiston of Pro Football Focus listed Hamilton as the 2022 draft prospect that best fits the Ravens, who have targeted versatile defensive backs like Brandon Stephens in recent drafts.

“During his last season at Notre Dame, [Hamilton] spent 20% of his snaps in the box, 27% as a deep safety and 51% in the slot,” wrote McQuiston. “Coupling this extreme versatility with his athletic numbers reported by Bruce Feldman in his annual “Freaks List,” there is plenty of reason to believe he can do anything a defense asks him.”

But unlike 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh, whose ridiculous physical abilities overcame his sack-less final season at Penn State, Hamilton has a proven track record as a defensive playmaker.

It’s better to just throw it away than target Kyle Hamilton in coverage pic.twitter.com/mfQ7R8Mxmx — PFF (@PFF) March 6, 2022

The Atlanta native tallied 24 pass breakups and eight interceptions in 31 games at Notre Dame, with a run defense stuff rate that “ranked 39th among all 348 defensive backs that have been drafted since 2015,” per McQuiston.

Hamilton is an especially good fit in Baltimore with new Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who McQuiston called “one of the more creative defensive minds in football.”

The Notre Dame standout’s ability to play in either single-high or split-safety looks, as well as in the slot, would allow him to line up all over the Ravens’ defensive backfield.