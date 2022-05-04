Ravens’ New Uniform Numbers Confirm Departure of Super Bowl-Winning Veterans

The Baltimore Ravens announced jersey numbers for their rookie class on May 3, as well as a few veteran number chances, seeming to confirm the departure of several veterans, including two members of the 2012 squad that won Super Bowl XLVII.

Newly-signed free agent safety Marcus Williams will be wearing 22 this season, the number worn by cornerback Jimmy Smith since he was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Smith made 90 starts as a Raven and played a key role in Baltimore’s 2012 Super Bowl run, but his career-long struggle to stay healthy has come to a head in recent years. He’s only made 12 starts over the past three seasons, and Williams’ new number indicates that the Ravens are unlikely to re-sign him from the free agent pool.

Cornerback Duane Starks wore also 22 during his time in Baltimore, which included the Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV victory in 2001, so Williams will look to continue the legacy of successful defensive backs wearing 22 in Baltimore.

Second-round pick David Ojabo will have 90 on his jersey, which Pernell McPhee wore during both of his stints in Baltimore. McPhee won Super Bowl XLVII with Smith and spent time with the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders before returning to Baltimore in 2019. But injuries have blunted McPhee’s impact in Baltimore, resulting in the lowest-graded season of his career last year, per Pro Football Focus. With limited cap space, the Ravens appear ready to re-sign Justin Houston instead of McPhee.

Ojabo may not have had the chance to wear 90 if Za’Darius Smith had opted to sign with the Ravens in March instead of seeking a better deal from the Minnesota Vikings. Smith wore 90 for the Ravens from 2015 to 2018, as did defensive lineman Trevor Pryce from 2006 to 2010.