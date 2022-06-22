Ravens Pay Tribute to Super Bowl 35 Great Who Passed Away Aged 55

Tony Siragusa passed away on Wednesday, June 22, and members of the Baltimore Ravens have been paying their respects to the former defensive tackle who helped the franchise win its first Super Bowl.

The news of Siragusa’s death was first reported by TMZ Sports. While no cause of death was revealed, the 55-year-old’s passing was confirmed by former teammate Jamal Lewis: “It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say.”

Lewis was a rookie during the 2000 season when Siragusa and a record-setting defense led the Ravens to a 35-7 win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. Others connected to the organization have joined Lewis in remembering the player nicknamed ‘Goose.’

Ravens Remember Key Figure from Franchise Glory Years

Among those to offer tributes to Siragusa were Ravens’ owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife Renee. A press release on the team’s official website carried Bisciotti’s comments:

Renee and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn about the sudden passing of Tony Siragusa. He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community. On the football field, Goose was a difference-maker who contributed immeasurably to the success of many great Ravens defenses, including the record-setting 2000 Super Bowl team. Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family.