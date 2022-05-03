Ravens Named ‘Perfect Fit’ for All-Pro Who Wants to be Traded

There aren’t many weak areas on the Baltimore Ravens roster, thanks to what’s so far been a productive offseason. The Ravens added talent to the defensive backfield and both sides of the trenches during free agency and the 2022 NFL draft.

New arrivals, combined with key players being set to return from long injury layoffs dating back to last season, means the Ravens are loaded. If there’s one suspect area, it’s at wide receiver.

This passing game lack a go-to target for quarterback Lamar Jackson. The issue was compounded by the decision to trade Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the draft.

Jackson was close to Brown, but the Ravens can soften the blow for the face of their franchise by adding an All-Pro to the receiving corps. That’s the idea of one writer, who believes Baltimore is the ideal landing spot for a roving weapon who wants to be traded.

Ravens “Perfect” for Disgruntled Star

Acquiring one of the best receivers on the market would require a significant offer, but that shouldn’t deter the Ravens, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

He believes Deebo Samuel, the main man of the San Francisco 49ers’ offense, is worth it: “The 49ers rightfully won’t surrender him for a mild offer, but if Deebo stays firm in his desire to relocate, extending his holdout into the summer, they’ll eventually be more proactive in trade talks. Baltimore is a perfect fit, not only because their run-based offense could incorporate Samuel in motion, or because Lamar Jackson needs more weaponry following Marquise Brown’s trade, but because Deebo would get his apparent wish to be closer to home in South Carolina.”

Samuel would make a quick transition to the Ravens schemes, both on the ground and through the air. He redefined his role and position with the Niners in 2021, becoming equally dynamic as a running back as he was as a receiver.

AP All-Pro honors were his reward for 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, to go with 59 carries for 365 yards and eight scores. As numbers from PFF Fantasy Football prove, Samuel was never short of big gains in both phases:

Deebo Samuel last season 💰 17.9 yards per catch (1st among all players)

💰 5.8 yards per carry (3rd) Elite Wide Back 🤑 pic.twitter.com/0Xa8qow61v — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 12, 2022

Ironically, Samuel’s production as a runner that brought him to stardom a year ago is one reason why he wants out of San Francisco. His initial desire to be traded was originally reported by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

The report was followed with details from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who revealed “questions and frustrations from his (Samuel’s) standpoint about his usage.”

That might be a disappointment for Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who likes to emphasize the running game with as many playmakers as possible. Yet, Roman will also know Jackson needs a marquee option when he puts the ball in the air.

The Ravens lack one of those after Brown, who topped 1,000 yards in 2021, was dealt to the Cardinals for a first-round pick. Jackson’s remaining options include second-year man Rashod Bateman, who averaged 11.2 yards from 46 receptions as a rookie.

Beyond Bateman, there’s an unconvincing group featuring Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace. They combined for just 51 catches and two touchdowns last season, per Pro Football Reference.

There’s an obvious need for a receiver with Samuel’s skills, but the Ravens will have to act fast because offers have already reached the 49ers from elsewhere around the league.

Samuel Still in Demand

The 49ers fielded offers during the draft, including one from the New York Jets. They offered the 10th-overall pick and a fifth-rounder, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Rapoport told Rich Eisen the Detroit Lions offered “a one and a three.”

Was Deebo Samuel ever in play to be traded over #NFLDraft weekend? And now that Baker Mayfield wasn’t moved, what’s the plan now?@RapSheet on two of the biggest stories post-Las Vegas draft:#NFL #FTTB #Browns pic.twitter.com/NqT0Iwoh9b — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 2, 2022

The 49ers weren’t sufficiently impressed by either offer, so the Ravens would have to put more on the table to turn heads. It won’t be easy because 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke to KNBR and said any issues between the team and Samuel “aren’t insurmountable,” per the media station’s beat writer Jake Hutchinson:

Nothing much new from John Lynch on Deebo Says on @KNBR he views those discussions as "sacred," believes issues between both sides aren't insurmountable, "whatever the issues might be" from Deebo's end Asked if he'll be on the team this year, says yes. — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) May 2, 2022

Lynch’s words came after a recent statement from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who told Get Up Samuel is “dug in” over the idea of moving on.

The Ravens make an obvious potential trade partner after general manager Eric DeCosta didn’t use any of his 11 draft picks to take a wide receiver. Leaving the situation as it is now is unlikely to encourage Jackson to finally sign a long-term contract extension.