Ravens Promote 2 Veteran Defenders From Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens reinforced their depth chart at linebacker, cornerback, and most likely special teams with the elevation of veterans Devon Kennard and Daryl Worley.

We have activated LB Devon Kennard from the practice squad for Sunday's game. We have also signed CB Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2022

Kennard was signed within the last week and can play both inside and outside linebacker so he could see some time of defense at SAM on the edge or WILL off the ball if needed. He has 26.5 career sacks and has his football legs under him having played in five of the first six games of the season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Worley and the Ravens have had an on-again-off-again relationship this season with the veteran cornerback being pulled up and released from the practice squad. He has appeared in two games this season to predominantly play special teams with nine snaps in that phase of the game compared to five on defense where he has recorded one assisted tackle according to Pro Football Reference.

New Wide Receivers Not Elevated

While the Ravens called up one of their most recent additions to the practice squad for this week’s game, two players that surprisingly weren’t promoted were wide receivers Andy Isabella and DeSean Jackson.

Both speedsters have joined the team within the last two weeks with Jackson being the most recent signing this past Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The Ravens have a dense playbook on offense so neither being activated could just be a sign that they’re still digesting it.

Having extra receivers may not be necessary this week against one of the league’s worst run defenses. The Ravens have top wideout Rashod Bateman active for the first time in two weeks and head coach John Harbaugh said that third-year receiver James Proche will be more involved in the offense moving forward after being sparsely used to start the season.

Key Matchups In Week 7 v Browns

Kyle Hamiton v David Njoku

The Browns’ sixth-year tight end is on pace for a career year through the first six games of the season and the Ravens’ first-round rookie safety will likely be the one lineup up across from him for most of the day. Halimton’s rare blend of size and athleticism makes him an ideal matchup to deploy against Njoku who is too athletic for most linebackers in coverage and too big for most defensive backs to neutralize or limit even if they can keep up.

Ronnie Stanley v Myles Garrett

This is the top matchup of the entire game between each team’s best and highest-played player on their side of the ball. Stanley has looked like his old self in All-Pro form since making his debut in Week 5 and is coming off his most extensive playing time in Week 6 against the Giants where he played lights out for 51 snaps which were 86 percent of the team total on offense. Garrett is one of the league’s top pass rushers who has five sacks in five games and will be battling against the Ravens’ franchise blindside protector for most of the game.

Ravens D-line v Browns O-line

The Ravens’ defensive line has been the most impressive and consistent unit on that side of the ball for the team to start the season. They spearhead the pass rush led by third-year breakout star Justin Madubuike and six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell. The Browns’ offensive line will be without All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller for this game and are in their third center so this mismatch in the trenches could be the deciding factor in the game.

Ravens O-line v Browns Front Seven

On the other side of the ball for both teams, the Ravens will have the advantage in the offensive trenches as well. One of the league’s worst run defenses will be trying to stop the league’s most efficient and potent rushing attack which is coming off its most productive game of the season with 211 yards in Week 6.