Ravens Receive High Praise for a “Masterclass” Draft

In the entertainment capital of the world, the Baltimore Ravens put on a show throughout the 2022 NFL Draft weekend. The Ravens made 11 draft picks and one massive trade. The draft experts have weighed in, and this 2022 Ravens draft class passes with flying colors.

During Round 1 of the draft on Thursday night, the Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick. Hamilton was widely regarded as a consensus top-5 overall player and the clear top safety in the draft. Safety was not a positional need for Baltimore with newly signed Marcus Williams and veteran captain Chuck Clark already on the roster. However, GM Eric DeCosta called Hamilton a “no-brainer” pick once he fell to them.

Just moments after the Ravens selected Hamilton at pick 14, news broke that Baltimore traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick #100 to the Arizona Cardinals for their 1st round pick #23. The Ravens then traded back two spots with the Buffalo Bills to #25, while also acquiring pick #130 in the 4th round.

Ravens got the best safety in the draft, the best center in the draft, and a 1st round edge rusher in the 2nd round. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 30, 2022

With the 25th pick in the 1st round, the Ravens selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Linderbaum was the clear top center in the draft, and according to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, he is the best center prospect in the past decade. Linderbaum will plug right into the starting center spot on Baltimore’s offensive line.

On Day 2 of the draft, the Ravens beefed up the defense with two more tremendous value picks. In the 2nd round, Baltimore selected Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo with the 45th pick. Ojabo is an explosive pass rusher who was a locked-in top 20 player in the class, but an unfortunate achilles tear at his pro-day in March dropped him out of the 1st round. Once he is fully recovered later this fall, Ojabo will join forces with his former high school teammate, Odafe Oweh, to create a ferocious pass-rush duo for Baltimore.

Then in the 3rd round, the Ravens selected Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones with the 76th pick. Jones is a massive DT, (6’4″ and 325 lbs), who is stout against the run and will give the Ravens some interior pass-rush ability. Jones was another value pick for the Ravens, he was PFF’s 27th ranked player on their draft big board.

Entering each draft every team hope it falls their way. Can’t imagine it falling much better than it has for the Ravens. Hamilton, Linderbaum, Ojabo, and Travis Jones aren’t just all starters, they are likely high-end starters. #RavensFlock — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 30, 2022

A historic Day 3 for the Ravens

It was a historic Day 3 on Saturday for the Ravens as they made 6 selections in the 4th round, setting an NFL record for number of picks by a team in one round. The Ravens set their streak of picks off by selecting Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele with the 110th pick. Faalele is a monster tackle prospect standing 6’8″ and weighing 384 pounds, which will make him the biggest player in the NFL. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah sees shades of former Ravens tackle, Orlando Brown Jr in Faalele.

The @Ravens as usual pillaging the baddest dudes on the planet. Awesome pick with Jalyn Armour-Davis at corner. To me no doubt one of best corners in the draft. Size, speed, tackles and no one gets open against him. Ravens secondary looking scary — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2022

The Ravens use their five additional 4th round picks addressing their cornerback and tight end depth, as well as a potential new punter. Baltimore double-dipped at cornerback with the selections of Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis at pick #119 and Houston’s Damarion Williams at pick #141. They also selected two pass-catching tight ends with Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar at pick #128 and Costal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely at pick #139. Finally, the Ravens notably selected the draft’s first punter off the board, in Penn State’s Jordan Stout at pick #130.

The final pick for the Ravens’ draft class came in the 6th round, as they selected Missouri running back Tyler Badie at pick #196. The former was one of the best receiving running backs in the draft and will provide quality depth for the Ravens while J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards return from injury.

Years from now we're going to be wondering how Tyler Badie, the best RB in the '22 Draft, lasted this long before getting picked. — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) April 30, 2022

Expert Draft Grades for the Ravens

A common theme from the most respected NFL Draft experts is that this Baltimore Ravens draft class is a masterclass that is tops across the league.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr: A

“Talk about a class of value. This is an outstanding haul, even if we don’t consider that Baltimore used all six of its Round 4 picks. This team did a great job filling needs.”

PFF: A+

“The Ravens sat back and capitalized on value with Hamilton sliding to No. 14 overall. Linderbaum is the best center prospect PFF has ever evaluated. He may be undersized, but he’s an ultra-athlete who plays bigger than that size suggests. Ojabo reunites with close friend and high school teammate Odafe Oweh and Michigan defensive coordinator Mike McDonald. The pass-rusher was once seen as a possible top-20 pick, but after a ruptured Achilles at his pro day, he slid to the middle of Round 2, where he became a great value.”

SI’s Conor Orr: A+

“Watching this draft unfold was like falling in love with your favorite characters over the course of a long-running sitcom. Every development warmed the heart. Every pick caused us to raise our hands and wonder why it seemed certain players just sifted through the mud and into their hands.”

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: A

“The Ravens once again showed the ability to find great value. They landed the rangy Hamilton, a bendy edge rusher with great potential (once returning from injury) in Ojabo, and an intriguing, athletic big man in Jones. Trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals not only made room for 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman to flourish but led to another trade, netting a probable long-time starter in Linderbaum.”