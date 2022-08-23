Ravens Trim Roster With Release of Ex-USFL Receiver: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have released undrafted rookie wide receiver Bailey Gaither, per Heavy’s Matt Lombardo, continuing to shape their wide receiver room after cutting Jaylon Moore and signing Demarcus Robinson in recent days.

Gaither signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie last year and briefly retired in August 2021 before being selected by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the 14th round of the inaugural USFL draft. He made 25 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns in seven appearances before joining the Ravens on July 27.

The former San Jose State Spartan failed to stand out among the rest of the Ravens’ young undrafted receivers vying for a roster spot, with Fort Valley State’s Shemar Bridges and Makai Polk out of Mississippi State making the most of their opportunities.

Gaither was injured for the Ravens’ first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans and had just two catches for 18 yards against the Arizona Cardinals on August 21. He also didn’t emerge as a clear special teams contributor, either, something that is often a path to a roster spot in Baltimore.

Ultimately, Gaither just doesn’t bring anything new or different to the Ravens’ wide receiving corps, especially as the team is looking for size at the position. His release leaves Bridges, Polk and Binjimen Victor – the last of whom spent last year on Baltimore’s practice squad – as the leaders for a potential sixth wide receiver roster spot, as Demarcus Robinson’s guaranteed money should keep him on the 53-man squad as the fifth wideout. Undrafted rookies Slade Bolden and Raleigh Webb appear to be on the outside looking in, though Webb’s 38-yard touchdown catch against the Cardinals could help his case.

Ravens Officially Announce Robinson Signing

The Ravens made it official with ex-Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on August 23 as well, announcing his arrival in Baltimore on Twitter.

He was present at practice, per SB Nation’s Kyle Barber, wearing the number 10 that was vacated upon Jaylon Moore’s release.

WR Demarcus Robinson is here.

Also, WR Tylan Wallace is practicing pic.twitter.com/KLpic0sBoK — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 23, 2022

Tylan Wallace, Tyler Linderbaum Return

Second-year wide receiver Tylan Wallace returned to practice after suffering a minor knee sprain against the Titans on August 11. The Ravens are hoping he can develop more chemistry with Lamar Jackson for the remainder of the preseason to offer the fifth-year quarterback another receiving options.

First-round rookie center Tyler Linderbaum also returned to practice, according to Barber, a positive sign after suffering a foot injury during training camp a few weeks back. The Ravens will be hoping he can get comfortable with the first-team offensive line, freeing up Patrick Mekari to back up multiple positions.

But All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has yet to make his 2022 practice debut, though the Ravens have projected optimism that he will join the team soon. They have previously announced this week as a target for Stanley to return to the practice field, a key marker for him to be ready by Week 1 of the regular season.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, another player targeting a Week 1 return from injury, was not present, either. His January Achilles tear may require more time before he rejoins the Baltimore defense.