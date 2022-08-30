Ravens Waive Promising Defensive Tackle to Begin Final Cuts: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have released defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, as they continue to trim their roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. deadline.

Mack first arrived in Baltimore in November 2021, joining the Ravens practice squad after Derek Wolfe was ruled out for the season.

The 26-year-old appeared in just two games for the Ravens last season, including a solid performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. He recorded four quarterback pressures, one sack and one tackle for loss on just 25 snaps, earning an 89.7 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens re-signed Mack to a Reserve/Future contract in January as part of their efforts to get younger along their defensive line.

However, the offseason additions of veteran free agent Michael Pierce and rookie Travis Jones made it clear that Mack would have an uphill battle to make Baltimore’s 53-man roster.

The 2019 undrafted free agent worked hard in training camp and was a consistent pocket-pushing presence across the Ravens’ three preseason games. According to PFF, Mack even led all NFL interior defensive linemen with 14 pressures in the 2022 preseason. With the rise of importance of interior pressure across the league, Mack may have enough pass-rushing upside for another team to make a waiver claim on him. If not, though, he’s a prime candidate to return to Baltimore via the practice squad.

Ravens Make OL Cuts

The Ravens also released veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe and waived two-way lineman Kahlil McKenzie, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Sharpe spent most of last season on the Ravens’ practice squad and appeared in three games, including an excellent Week 15 performance against the Green Bay Packers. He only allowed one pressure in 35 snaps after taking over for an injured Tyre Phillips at right tackle.

McKenzie appeared in five games last year as a defensive tackle, but practiced as an offensive guard as well, the position he briefly played for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, McKenzie only played on the offensive line during the preseason and was not a factor in Baltimore’s left guard competition.

Both Sharpe and McKenzie could return to the Ravens’ practice squad later this week, especially with persisting uncertainty around Ronnie Stanley’s ability to play this season.