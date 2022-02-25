Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Safety, Locker Room Leader for 2022 Season

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed Tony Jefferson for the 2022 season, the team announced on February 24, continuing the veteran safety’s second stint in Baltimore after reuniting with the Ravens in 2021.

Jefferson first signed with the Ravens in 2017, starting 30 games in his first two seasons before a knee injury in 2019 limited him to just five appearances. He did not play during the 2020 season, but made his NFL comeback with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. After being released from their practice squad, Jefferson returned to Baltimore in December after defensive backs Marlon Humphrey, DeShon Elliott and Ar’Darius Washington all suffered season-ending injuries.

He earned elevations from the practice squad for the Ravens’ last four regular-season games, even leading the team with 10 tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals. He earned an 85.2 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus for that performance, in which he saw the field for 62% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps.

Jefferson is also a proven special teams contributor and, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, “a very popular player in [the Ravens’] locker room.” He could also fill the void left by the retirement of longtime Ravens safety Anthony “Co-Cap” Levine Sr., who was a beloved locker room leader and special teams ace.