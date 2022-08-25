Ravens Rule Out Starting Running Back Into Regular Season

The Baltimore Ravens placed injured running back Gus Edwards on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Participate (PUP) list on August 23 as part of their roster cuts to 80 players, per the NFL’s official transaction report.

Edwards missed all of last season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp and began this year on the preseason PUP list, a designation for players recovering from existing injuries.

After being moved to the Reserve/PUP list, Edwards will not count towards the Ravens’ 53-man roster limit during final cuts on August 30 but cannot be activated until at least Week 5 of the regular season. Once activated, Edwards will have up to 21 days to be added to the Ravens’ 53-man roster; otherwise, he reverts to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

The move could be taken as a negative sign regarding Edwards’ recovery, but head coach John Harbaugh indicated that the team had long “expected” to move the fourth-year running back to the PUP list to start the regular season.

“That was really [general manager Eric Decosta’s] plan throughout,” said Harbaugh on August 23. “I’d say that Gus still on schedule and I fully expect him to play quite a bit of football this year.”

The Ravens would certainly benefit from a strong return from Edwards this season. They missed his rushing prowess last year as the backfield stumbled to their lowest yards-per-carry since before Edwards and Lamar Jackson took over as starters in 2018.

Dobbins Nearing Return

While Edwards’ debut may have to come later in the season, the Ravens are optimistic about J.K. Dobbins’ availability to start the season. He did not take the field against the Cardinals, but has visibly ramped up his intensity in recent practices.

There’s little chance that Dobbins will play on August 27 against the Washington Commanders – neither will Lamar Jackson – but he’ll then have two weeks until Baltimore’s regular season opener on September 11.

John Harbaugh told media on August 17 that the team is tracking Dobbins’ movement data – speed, acceleration, change of direction – to monitor his progress. It’s an example both of how the Ravens have embraced advanced data analytics and revamped their injury rehab process.

Ravens Have RB Depth

While Dobbins himself is confident about playing in Week 1, the Ravens ensured they would be prepared in event of his absence.

They didn’t rely solely on Justice Hill’s rehab from an Achilles injury, drafting Missouri bellcow Tyler Badie and signing veteran Mike Davis.

All three have looked sharp in the preseason and comfortable in the Ravens’ diverse rushing attack, which will gain its most dangerous weapon once Lamar Jackson actually takes the field. Each also offers upside in the passing game, with solid pass protection and receiving chops.

It’s unlikely that any of the three will be able to match the gaudy yards-per-attempt figures of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, but they’ll likely contribute more than last year’s group of veteran signings.

Badie has taken the most carries in the preseason, indicating the Ravens plan to split work between Hill and Davis as Dobbins slowly ramps up his workload.

If the early committee is successful, the Ravens will have to make a tough decision about their crowded backfield once Edwards comes off the PUP.