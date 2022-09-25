Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Expected Make 2022 Debut vs. Patriots: Report

After being inactive for the team’s first two games of the 2022 regular season despite being a full participant leading up to Week 2, Baltimore Ravens‘ starting running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to suit up for a game for the first time in over a year against the New England Patriots in Week 3 according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rappoport.

This will help: #Ravens RB JK Dobbins, who has been inactive the first two weeks, is expected to play on Sunday, sources say. Baltimore gets a big-time playmaker back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2022

The 2020 second-round pick suffered a server knee injury that included damage to several ligaments in the Ravens’ preseason finale last year which caused him to miss the entire 2021 season. He was widely viewed as a prime year-two breakout candidate prior to his injury and the team’s running game has sorely missed his presence to start the season, especially in short-yardage situations and near the goal line.

“You’ll know it when you see it, let’s put it that way,” head coach John Harbaugh said in a press conference on September 23, 2022. “[He’s] working hard, I’m happy how he’s working. We have certain parameters that we’re looking at and things like that, and it’s not going to be too long.”

Ronnie Stanley Ruled Out For Week 3

While it’s looking like the Ravens will be getting Dobbins back this week, they’ll be without their franchise left tackle for at least another week. After being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he sat out Friday and was listed as doubtful to play on the final injury report. On Saturday, it was announced that he was downgraded to out and would not be traveling with the team for the game.

LT Ronnie Stanley’s game status has been downgraded to out, and he will not travel with the team to New England. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2022

The All-Pro blindside protector has been practicing for the past three weeks albeit on a limited basis and Harbaugh believes that he is in perhaps the best shape of his career since entering the league as the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. The team is taking an overcautious approach to ramping him back up to get ready to play after he was limited to just one game last season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a major ankle injury that required multiple surgeries.

“I really think it’s kind of getting to the point where it’s kind of week-to-week, day-to-day-ish,” Harbaugh said. “Again, it comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s really what it boils down to. … When he feels like he’s ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best, then he’ll be out there.”

Ravens Announce Practice Squad Elevations

The other announcement that the team made on Saturday was the elevation of rookie wide receiver Raleigh Webb and veteran edge defender Brandon Copland from the practice squad to the active gameday roster.

We have elevated WR Raleigh Webb and LB Brandon Copeland from the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2022

Webb signed with the team as an undrafted free agent following the draft out of Citadel and is getting elevated for the second straight week to primarily play on special teams. All 18 of his snaps last week came in that phase of the game and he finished with an assisted tackle.

Copeland originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens as well back in 2013 out of the University of Pennsylvania and reunited with the team earlier in the week on September 21, 2022. He will also play a lot on special teams in addition to providing depth at outside linebacker since recently signed three-time Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul won’t be available until next week.