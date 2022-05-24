Ravens Announce Signing of Ex-Broncos All-Pro Cornerback

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller, the team announced on social media, adding even more talent to an already-loaded Ravens secondary.

Fuller, a Baltimore native, spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears primarily as an outside cornerback. He earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 when he led the NFL with seven interceptions and 21 passes defended. He also earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2018 and 2019 before taking a slight step back in 2020.

Fuller was still able to earn a one-year, $9.5 million contract from the Broncos for the 2021 season. He struggled initially and was even briefly benched, but thrived after being asked to play in the slot for the first time in his career after Denver’s starting nickel back, Bryce Callahan, went on injured reserve. Fuller stepped up to the challenge and acquitted himself well as a slot cornerback, earning plenty of praise from ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who also coached Fuller in Chicago, per Sean Keeler of The Denver Post.

Fuller’s ability to play both outside and in the slot was likely a motivating factor in the Ravens’ pursuit of the 30-year-old corner after the departure of cornerbacks Chris Westry, Anthony Averett and Tavon Young. Westry exclusively played outside cornerback while Young was typically restricted to the slot. Averett spent time at both positions, as Fuller will likely do in 2022.