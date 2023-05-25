Ravens Speak Highly of Recently Signed Former Bears DT

The Baltimore Ravens were forced to release six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell as a salary cap casualty. They also didn’t select an interior defensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft although fourth-round edge defender Tavius Robinson will likely see some snaps lined up inside at five-technique.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the team made their first outside veteran addition to their defensive line during the first week of Organized Team Activities with the signing of journeyman defensive tackle Angelo Blackson.

We have signed DT Angelo Blackson.https://t.co/ZPPWbnQLzw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 24, 2023

He spent the last two seasons as a rotational piece for the Chicago Bears. Last season he appeared in 15 games, made four starts, and recorded 22 total tackles including one for a loss, one quarterback hit, and one batted pass according to Pro Football Reference.

“He’s a big, physical, hard-playing, tough, rugged, defensive lineman,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “[He’s] also another guy that really wanted to be here. He wanted to play for the Ravens [and] likes the way we play. So, we like that. He can help us.”

The eight-year veteran was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans at No. 100 overall in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Auburn. In his career, he has appeared in 120 games and made 44 starts including the postseason with career totals of 166 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, eight batted passes, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception per PFR.

Over the last few weeks I re-watched every snap from the Chicago Bears 2021 season. The guy who shocked me the most with his performance was DT Angelo Blackson. He was consistently in the backfield and always played to the whistle. Not a star, but a really solid piece pic.twitter.com/2MFnE1VYqu — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) July 27, 2022

The Ravens are the fifth team he has signed with during his career and he will join nose tackle Michael Pierce and defensive end Brent Urban as the elder statesmen on a defensive line depth chart that now has a nice blend of youth and experience. It also features fourth-year pros Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington as well as 2022 third-rounder Travis Jones.

Veteran Addition Comes With Ties to the Team Already

Blackson will be reuniting with a pair of familiar faces in Baltimore who he played with and was coached by at previous stops during his career. Prior to being traded to the Ravens from the Bears at the midseason deadline last season, First-Team All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith was teammates with the team’s newest addition for a season and a half and also spoke highly of him on Wednesday.

"Angelo was my guy back in Chicago." Roquan on the addition of Angelo Blackson: pic.twitter.com/UaU3CtfX7A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 24, 2023

“I have a great deal of respect for him,” Smith said. “The guy runs to the ball, plays hard, so I’m excited just to be back out here with him, hang out with the guy, another familiar face. I know it’s a great addition to our defense, and I think he’s going to help us.”

His second stop in the league was with the Houston Texans from 2017-2019 where he was coached by Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver who was his position coach during his time there. Blackson got to be a full-time starter for the first and only time in his career under Weaver in 2019 where he appeared and started in 17 games including the playoffs.

Smith Praises Former First-Rounder For Professionalism

