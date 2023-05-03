Ravens Sign Former 2nd-Round Pick to 1-Year Deal

After adding former first-round wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor earlier this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens entered the 2023 NFL Draft with cornerback as their most glaring need.

However, they opted to take former Boston College star wideout Zay Flowers with their first-round pick at No. 22 overall and didn’t take a corner until the fifth round with the selection of former Stanford standout Kyu Blu Kelly.

The writing was on the wall that a veteran signing at the position was imminent and general manager Eric DeCosta alluded to as much with his post-draft press conference comments that they would like to add a proven player to start opposite of three-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey.

“The roster is never set,” he said. “I think what you’ll see is in the coming weeks, there are a lot of potential moves for us to make: free agents, guys that we’ve had, guys that we like who are available.”

As of Wednesday, May 3, 2023, according to multiple reports including Heavy Sports’ own NFL insider Matt Lombardo, the Ravens signed veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin who they hosted for a visit last month ahead of the draft. Just over an hour after the news broke, the team officially announced the move.

Rock with it ‼️ We have signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin‼️ pic.twitter.com/VwVCzE06Ss — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 3, 2023

Per a source from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for one year and worth $6 million which is quite the bargain as it is well below the $10.8 million in average annual salary that he was projected to command according to spotrac.com.

Comp update: Baltimore is giving Rock Ya-Sin a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per source. https://t.co/uZaVUCsRKt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

Ya-Sin was originally a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 out of Temple University before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders to play out the remainder of his rookie contract.

He is an experienced defensive back with 38 career starts under his belt and according to Pro Football Reference, has recorded 183 total tackles including two for a loss, 27 pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 52 career games.

Welcome to Baltimore Rock Ya-Sin pic.twitter.com/sRZIspjJaf — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) May 3, 2023

At 26 years old and still an ascending young player with the desired length and athleticism that teams covet in perimeter corner. He is expected to come and replace three-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters who has spent the past three and half seasons with the team and remains unsigned.

Ravens Protect Projected Comp Pick For Departed Starter

By waiting until after the draft when signing unrestricted free agents that played on another team the previous season, DeCosta’s patience paid off and the team not only gained a new starter but it came after such signings no longer impacts the compensatory pick formula.

The Ravens are slated to get a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft for losing starting left guard Ben Powers in free agency. He signed a four-year deal with the Denver Broncos to make him one of the highest-paid players at his position with an average annual salary of $12.8 million according to spotrac.com.

Since the inception of the compensatory pick formula in 1994, no team has been awarded more comp picks than the Ravens 55. They didn’t have one this offseason after signing starting free safety Marcus Williams to a near-top-of-the-market deal worth $70 million over five years and starting right tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year deal worth $15 million last offseason.

Even though the Ravens could’ve benefited from having more picks in this year’s draft, both veteran additions were well worth the investment and proved to be vital to the team’s success last season.

Moses started in every game and was the team’s third-highest graded player according to Pro Football Focus in 2022 while Williams led the team in pass deflections (eight) and interceptions (four) despite being limited to just 10 games as a result of a dislocated wrist.

If Ya-Sin balls out on his one-year deal with the Ravens and signs a lucrative deal elsewhere in free agency next year, there’s a strong possibility that he could net them a nice comp pick in 2025.

Moving forward after signing their league MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson to a record-setting extension, they likely won’t be able or be willing to pay two corners hefty salaries so the odds of him returning if plays well would be low.

Newest Addition Says Ravens Are “Primed to Win Now”

In his first four years in the league, Ya-Sin has only been a part of one winning team that made the postseason, and that came in his second season with the Colts but he missed the team’s final game of the regular season and Wildcard round loss to the Buffalo Bills. The team had one of the most epic season finale chokes at the end of the 2021 season and despite finishing 9-8, they missed the playoffs in embarrassing fashion.

He finished his lone season with the Raiders on injured reserve and the team as a whole ended the year well short of the postseason with a losing record of 6-11.

For comparison, the Ravens have missed the playoffs just once in the Lamar Jackson era the past five years and the only time they fell short came in 2021 when he missed the final four games of the season and they still finished 8-9.

One of the biggest factors that went into Ya-Sin’s decision to join the Ravens aside from the “great players” they possess on both sides of the ball is that he believes the team is “primed to win now”.

“I wanted to be part of this great legacy.” CB Rock Ya-Sin talks about joining the Ravens and why he wanted to come to Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/UKXma7wtue — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 3, 2023

“The right kind of culture, the right fit for me, the right playing style – aggressive,” he said. “The kind of division (AFC North) I want to play in, the kind of football I want to play. This is a great fit for me. I want to be a part of this great legacy.”

While he’s already dubbed and penciled in as the Ravens’ No. 2 corner that will start opposite of Humphrey, he looks forward to competing with the team’s other young defensive backs.

The group includes third-year pro Brandon Stephens, second-year pros Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damrion ‘Pepe’ Williams, the rookie Kelly, another former second-rounder Trayvon Mullen, and pair of veterans in Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley.

“That’s a great opportunity for me,” Ya-Sin said. “All the guys competing for that spot, we’re all going to fight tooth-and-nail to get that spot, play next to a guy like that – All-Pro, Pro Bowl caliber player that he is.”