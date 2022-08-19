Ravens Sign Veteran Ex-Chiefs Wide Receiver: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have finally signed a veteran wide receiver, with ex-Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson agreeing to terms with the Ravens on August 19, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The spotlight has been on the Ravens’ young wide receiving corps for much of the offseason after the team traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals and only added undrafted wideouts this summer.

Robinson will immediately be the most experienced receiver in Baltimore with a team-leading career receptions (145), receiving yards (1,679) and touchdowns (14). The 2016 fourth-rounder was never a featured part of the Chiefs’ offense, but he was a consistent pass-catcher for Patrick Mahomes after a rookie year spent almost entirely on special teams. He’ll have a chance to earn a bigger role in the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson-led offense, but will have to prove himself after strong training camps from Rashod Bateman, James Proche and Devin Duvernay.

Robinson recorded at least 20 catches and 200 yards every year from 2017 to 2021, bringing a floor of consistent play to Baltimore. He flashed his potential with a higher target share in 2019 and 2020, totaling 77 catches and 915 yards across the two seasons.

The former Florida Gator has just 10 drops in his six-year career, per Pro Football Focus, but has otherwise failed to stand out with any part of his game. But he’ll bring a veteran presence to a Ravens receiver room that otherwise lacks a player with more than two years of experience in the NFL.

Robinson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but was released on August 16 as part of the team’s cut-down to an 85-man roster, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

With the Ravens already in Arizona for their second preseason game, it’s unlikely that Robinson will join the team and learn the playbook quickly enough to suit up on Sunday. But as long as there are no delays with his contract or physical, he should begin practicing in Baltimore next week. With Proche and Tylan Wallace both out with minor injuries, Robinson will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot and establish himself in Baltimore.

Robinson To Compete With Undrafted WRs

Robinson will face stiff competition for a coveted spot on the Ravens’ 53-man roster, though. The first four spots are spoken for by Bateman, Duvernay, Proche and Wallace – all Ravens draft picks in 2020 and 2021 – but there’s no clear fifth wide receiver on the roster.

A number of the Ravens’ undrafted wideouts have stood out in training camp so far, including Jaylon Moore, who spent last year on the practice squad. That experience, plus clear improvement on special teams, could earn him a roster spot in Baltimore.

But with the 6-foot-1 Bateman as the team’s tallest receiver, the Ravens may opt to add some size to the group. Robinson is 6-foot-1, but has no history as a contested catch specialist.

Undrafted rookie Shemar Bridges is 6-foot-4 and plays like it, with two contested catches in Baltimore’s first preseason game including a 14-yard touchdown. His effort in run-blocking and special teams has him among the top contenders for the final wide receiver slot, with Mississippi State’s Makai Polk also a consistent preseason presence.

Robinson’s addition certainly makes the path to a roster spot murkier for the Ravens’ undrafted receivers, but they still have two preseason games left to show their worth and earn a spot on the team.