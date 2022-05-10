Ravens Sign Ex-Falcons Starting RB: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Atlanta Falcons starting running back Mike Davis, according to multiple reports, giving the team backfield depth with three running backs recovering from major injuries in 2021.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the signing, with Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson later corroborating the news.

The 29-year-old Davis will immediately provide a veteran presence in the Ravens’ backfield; his seven seasons of NFL experience are more than double that of any other running back in Baltimore. He’s been a consistent contributor over the past two seasons, averaging more than 12 touches per game and racking up almost 1,800 total yards from scrimmage.

That’s especially important with Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill all working their way back to the field after suffering significant injuries in the 2021 preseason. Edwards and Dobbins both tore their ACL, while Hill ruptured his Achilles.

The brutal stretch of injuries caught the Ravens by surprise, forcing them to add a series of veteran backs right before the regular season, including Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray. Bell never quite caught on in Baltimore, while Murray was inconsistent over the course of the season.

Freeman, though, finished 2021 with 133 carries, tied for the team lead with Lamar Jackson, and didn’t fumble the football a single time while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. The Ravens will be looking for that kind of reliability out of Davis as he competes for a roster spot this summer.