Ravens Sign Pro Bowl RB Following 2 More ‘Significant’ Injuries: Report

The Baltimore Ravens fear that running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters suffered season-ending torn ACLs during practice today, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported that Edwards and Peters went down on consecutive plays, causing the coaching staff to end practice early.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports confirmed that initial tests indicated that both Edwards and Peters did tear their ACLs.

Schefter later reported that the Ravens added former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, with an elevation to the active roster likely before Monday’s Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Edwards is the third Ravens running back to suffer a season-ending injury in the last two weeks, as J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL on August 28 and Justice Hill recently ruptured his Achilles. Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon are the only two RBs on the Ravens’ roster, with Le’Veon Bell likely to be called up from the practice squad once the team places Edwards on injured reserve.

Peters’ injury comes the day after veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith returned to practice after missing a month due to a low ankle sprain. Fourth-year corner Anthony Averett will likely start opposite Marlon Humphrey on the outside until Smith is fully recovered and ready to play.

Ravens Sign Freeman for RB Depth

The Ravens were already looking for running back depth after the injuries to Dobbins and Hill, but with only three RBs on the team, Baltimore will need at least one more addition to their backfield.

The Ravens run the ball more than any team in the NFL, so they’ll need fresh legs to sustain their rushing attack for the NFL’s new expanded season.

After signing Freeman, who worked out for the team earlier this week, the Ravens may feel more comfortable about their RB room, but don’t rule out an additional signing as an insurance policy against another injury.

There are still several free agents available, including Latavius Murray and Todd Gurley. Murray was recently cut by the New Orleans Saints, while Gurley visited the Ravens back in April.

Ravens Suffer Series of Freak Injuries

Edwards and Peters are the fourth and fifth Ravens to suffer season-ending injuries before the regular season has even started, joining Dobbins, Hill and veteran linebacker L.J. Fort.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that both injuries were non-contact, which was confirmed by Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

Marcus Peters was doing a routine drill, coming out of breaks, that he’s done thousands of times. Freak injury. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 9, 2021

A spate of other injuries have afflicted the Ravens this preseason, with rookies Rashod Bateman and Daelin Hayes, Derek Wolfe, Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin all missing time. Jackson was also sidelined for the first two weeks of training camp due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Bateman and Boykin are on short-term injured reserve, while Brown returned to practice earlier this week. Hayes was a limited participant in practice today, while Wolfe did not participate, per the Ravens’ Twitter account.

The Ravens entered the season as Super Bowl hopefuls, but with so many injuries before a single regular season snap, they’ll face an uphill battle to make it through the treacherous AFC.