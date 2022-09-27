Ravens Sign Veteran OLB, Try Out Ex-Cowboys LT After Latest Injuries

The Baltimore Ravens are making multiple moves to shore up their depth after suffering another round of injuries in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

The team announced the signing of Jeremiah Attaochu to their practice squad on Tuesday after hosting the veteran outside linebacker for a tryout on Monday. Justin Houston is dealing with a minor groin strain, and the Ravens were already extremely thin at the position.

We have signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad. We also released CB T.J. Carrie from the practice squad.

To make space for Attaochu, the Ravens released veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie, who was signed after Kyle Fuller tore his ACL in Week 1. Carrie’s release is a positive indicator for the health of the Ravens’ cornerbacks, as Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens and Demarion Williams were all questionable for Week 3.

Attaochu Shores Up OLB Group

Attaochu was a 2014 second-round pick by the then-San Diego Chargers with an impressive athletic profile (4.57-second 40-yard dash, 37.5-inch vertical jump) who showed flashes but was never able to lock down a starting role.

Most recently, he was signed to the Chicago Bears in 2021, though a torn pec ended his season after just five games. Attaochu recorded 8.5 sacks in his previous two seasons with the Denver Broncos across 25 games and 10 starts.

Jason Pierre-Paul will be the Ravens’ preferred choice after putting pen to paper in Baltimore on Monday, but Houston’s potential absence will require additional depth. Attaochu’s 14.1% pass rush win rate before his injury in 2021 (via Pro Football Focus) isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s not bad for a Week 4 free-agent signing.

The Ravens could activate Brandon Copeland from the practice squad for the second week in a row after he recorded three quarterback pressures and a sack in Week 3, per PFF. But with Pierre-Paul just joining the team, Baltimore may also call up Attaochu if he’s ready to play to help spread out the workload.

Ravens Try Out Veteran LT

The Ravens also hosted veteran left tackle Ty Nsekhe for a tryout on Tuesday, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, with just two healthy offensive tackles currently on the 53-man roster.

Ronnie Stanley is still a limited participant in practice and Ja’Wuan James tore his Achilles in Week 1, forcing third-string left tackle Patrick Mekari to step in for the second year in a row.

After Mekari suffered an ankle sprain in Week 3, the Ravens had to put rookie Daniel Faalele – who only played right tackle in college – in at left tackle with no more depth on the bench.

Faalele struggled at first, but Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman made some second-half adjustments to make life easier for the rookie lineman, who protected Lamar Jackson’s blindside quite capably for the rest of the game.

Still, signing an experienced left tackle like Nsekhe would give Baltimore much-needed depth at the position. David Sharpe is the only offensive tackle currently on the practice squad, and he has spent most of his five-year career at right tackle.

Nsekhe has far more experience at left tackle, with 12 appearances for the Dallas Cowboys last year alone with a 72.5 overall grade from PFF. He’d bring some stability to the position while the Ravens await the return of Stanley or Mekari.