Ravens Sign Ex-Raiders, Browns Cornerback After Latest Injury

The Baltimore Ravens signed former Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie to their practice squad on Wednesday after placing cornerback Kyle Fuller on injured reserve the day before, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed on Monday that Fuller tore his ACL during Baltimore’s Week 1 matchup with the New York Jets, ending his season. With Marcus Peters still working his way back to full strength after his 2021 ACL tear, the Ravens are looking for more cornerback depth behind Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens and two rookies – Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams.

Their first choice is likely veteran Kevon Seymour, who is currently on the practice squad, but he’s still recovering from an ankle sprain.

“It’s not going to be a week, it could be a few weeks,” said Harbaugh on August 29. “But we’ll have him sometime early in the season.”

Instead, they could turn to Carrie, an eight-year veteran with 54 starts and 118 appearances across stints with the then-Oakland Raiders, the Cleveland Browns and the Colts. The 2014 seventh-rounder has stayed relatively healthy throughout his career, but has failed to consistently hold down a starting job.

Carrie has featured both outside and in the slot, most recently for Indianapolis in 2021. That versatility could be valued in a Mike Macdonald-coordinated defense that emphasizes variability. He tried out for the team on Tuesday and impressed enough to earn a spot on the practice squad. If he learns the defense quickly, Carrie could be in line for a gameday activation for the Ravens’ Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Baltimore could also activate veteran cornerback Daryl Worley or second-year safety Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad to fill the hole in their secondary.

Ravens Move Ja’Wuan James to IR

Baltimore will also be looking for some more offensive line depth after left tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1.

Patrick Mekari closed out the game effectively and will likely start at left tackle in Week 2, with Ronnie Stanley still ramping up his participation in practice. Rookie Daniel Faalele missed Week 1, too, so the Ravens will need tackle depth against the Dolphins.

Veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe could be activated on gameday or promoted outright from the practice squad as he was last year, especially given the lack of tackle talent on the free agent market.

The Ravens still have two open spots on their active roster, but they won’t make any long-term commitments before some more clarity on their other injured players.

Travis Jones Returns to Practice

One of those injured players is rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, who returned to practice on Wednesday, per Kyle Barber of SB Nation. The third-round pick impressed in the preseason and will add to an already-dangerous Ravens defensive line that dominated the trenches in Week 1.

That depth will allow Jones to work his way back to full strength gradually instead of rushing into his NFL debut.

Tight end Nick Boyle also practiced after being inactive in Week 1. His 2020 knee injury required multiple surgeries and cleanup procedures, so the Ravens are being cautious with his workload as well.