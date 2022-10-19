Ravens Sign 2 Veteran Linebackers, Release 2 Others

The Baltimore Ravens continue to play musical chairs at the linebacker position on the practice squad with the addition of veterans Devon Kennard and Julian Stanford on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

We have signed OLB Devon Kennard to the practice squad and have released LB Brandon Copeland.https://t.co/lCH3vQSB6G — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2022

Kennard is a nine-year veteran that is capable of playing both inside and outside linebacker and has recorded 26.5 sacks in his career that included back-to-back seven-sack seasons from 2018-2019 with the Detriot Lions. He has spent the last two seasons and the first five games of this year with the Arizona Cardinals before he was released on October 15, 2022.

Stanford is a 11-year veteran that exclusively plays off the ball at inside linebacker and has started just 11 of his 121 career games. The seasoned journeyman will likely bring the most value on special teams if and when he gets called up in a game. The Ravens are his sixth team with other four being in Jacksonville Jaguars, Detriot Lions, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and most recently the Carlona Panthers in chronological order.

Ravens Release 2 Edge Defenders

To make room for the signings of Kennard and Stanford to the roster, the team released veteran outside linebackers Brandon Copeland and Jeremiah Attaochu. Both players were signed after the regular season got underway in late September and were elevated to the active roster at least once.

This marked Copeland’s second stint with the team after initially signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania in 2013. He appeared in three straight games for the Ravens from Week 3-5 and in his very first, recorded a sack, two solo tackles, a quarterback hit, and 26 defensive snaps in the team’s win over the Patriots.

Attaochu was elevated to the active roster for a game just once which came this past Sunday in the team’s Week 6 loss to the New York Giants. Even though he only saw the field for just eight defensive snaps, he managed to record a pair of solo tackles including one for a loss.

Injured Rookie Wide Receiver Waived

The other transaction th Ravens made on Tuesday included the release of first-year wide receiver Slade Bolden. The former Alabama slot standout signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and after being waived in late August with an injury designation, went on injured reserve.

The Ravens have added a pair of speedy receivers over the past couple of week in veteran DeSean Jackson and fourth-year pro Andy Isabella. While Jackson is plays almost exclusively on the perimeter as a veterical threat, Isabella is a shifty slot option who can be elevated at anytime unlike Bolden who was on season-ending injured reserve.