Ravens Sign Ex-Jets Offensive Tackle to 3-Year Deal: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have signed offensive tackle Morgan Moses, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, adding a reliable veteran who started 16 games for the New York Jets in 2021.

Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network confirmed the signing, the Ravens’ second move of free agency after making a splash by adding Marcus Williams earlier on March 15.

Moses will shore up the offensive line unit in front of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, a group that gave up 57 sacks last season, the second-most in the NFL.

The deal is worth a total of $15 million over three years, per Zrebiec, a reasonable amount for an eight-year veteran at a premium position, especially one of severe need in Baltimore.

The Ravens don’t have a clear starting right tackle for the 2022 season yet, though they do have options. Ja’Wuan James is still just 29 years old with multiple solid seasons at right tackle in his career, but he’s coming off an Achilles tear and hasn’t played meaningful snaps since 2018. Patrick Mekari earned an extension for his gritty play at right tackle in 2021, but he might be needed at center if the Ravens don’t re-sign Bradley Bozeman.

While Moses doesn’t bring the ceiling of some of the other tackles on the market, like the Dallas Cowboys’ La’el Collins, he does bring consistency and availability, two traits that are sorely needed on Baltimore’s offensive line. Moses has started at right tackle for the all of last seven seasons, with six years in Washington preceding his one-year stint with the Jets.