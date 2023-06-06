Ravens Sign Another Former 1st-Round WR to 1-Year Deal

The Baltimore Ravens continued to load up on former first-round talent at wide receiver on Monday, June 5, 2023, with the reported signing of seven-year veteran Laquon Treadwell to a one-year deal.

NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo first reported the signing and the team officially confirmed the move on Tuesday morning.

Treadwell marks the fourth first-rounder that the Ravens have added to help build up and revamp their depth chart at a position that was the league’s least productive last season. He joins fellow veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, rookie Zay Flowers, and third-year pro Rashod Bateman to bring the team’s high draft status total to five.

New Ravens WR Laquon Treadwell is on the field after officially signing his one-year deal today pic.twitter.com/4vinyaoWCk — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 6, 2023

The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. The Ravens are the fifth team that Treadwell has been on since entering the league and the fourth in as many years.

He appeared in six games with the Seattle Seahawks last season and recorded six receptions for 42 yards on 10 targets according to Pro Football Reference. In his career to date, Treadwell has played in 76 games including 23 starts, and has logged 110 catches on 175 targets for 1,226 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

What a catch by former #Vikings 1st round bust Laquon Treadwell! pic.twitter.com/V5ImwP24dc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022

While he has yet to live up to his lofty draft pedigree and is likely a long shot to make the final 53-man roster barring injury coupled with an extraordinary display of special teams value during the preseason, at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Treadwell brings a size element that Ravens current locks to make the team don’t possess.

Harbaugh said Laquon Treadwell will be in mix for roster spot. Impressed how quickly Treadwell is picking things up. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 6, 2023

Former Ravens 1st-Rounder Signs With AFC Foe

On the same day that they reportedly added another team’s former top pick at wide receiver, one of their own found a new home. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported that former Ravens first-round wideout Breshad Perriman signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The #Colts have signed veteran WR Breshad Perriman. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

He was originally taken No. 26 overall in the first round by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCF. Injuries plagued and ultimately derailed his career in Baltimore where he appeared in just 27 games from 2016-2017 after missing all of his rookie year. He was released prior to his fourth season and has played for three different teams since then.

The Colts mark the eighth team that Perriman has signed with in his career and according to Pro Football Reference, he has logged 145 catches on 292 targets for 2,343 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. The 29-year-old possesses blazing speed and is still a legitimate deep threat with a career average of 16.2 yards per catch.

Breshad Perriman COOKS JC Jackson deep for the score 🔥pic.twitter.com/5p36ZMLhia — PFF (@PFF) November 10, 2020

His signing comes in the wake of Indianapolis standout receiver Michael Pittman Jr. being suspended for the entire 2022-2023 regular season as a result of violating the league's policy.

New Ravens WR Coach Praises Zay Flowers

The team used their first-round pick in this year’s draft to select the former Boston College standout and his position coach, Greg Lewis, joined the growing list of coaches, players, and media members that are excited about the potential impact he can have after watching him work in practices since joining the team.

"Zay has been fantastic." WR Coach Greg Lewis pic.twitter.com/fQ6FHsChYk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 1, 2023

“Zay [Flowers] has been fantastic,” he said. “He’s an eager player, eager learner. [He] wants to be great – wants to be great at everything he does – and it’s been fantastic to see him out here getting the opportunity to make some plays. His quickness and explosion show up daily, and how he catches the ball – the [focus] he takes with the ball … It’s been fantastic to get him out here and get him going.”

Lewis was a part of the new influx of coaches hired this offseason and comes with a wealth of knowledge as both a former player and a seasoned coach. He was with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017-2022 and was instrumental in the development of another dynamic undersized wideout in seven-time Pro Bowler Tryeek Hill.

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has also been impressed by what he has seen from Flowers and believes that the Ravens offense as a whole is “going to be a dangerous” offense under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken with all the new pass catcher they have around him now.

"I think it's going to be a dangerous offense… Sky is the limit." @Mandrews_81 on the additions to the offense: pic.twitter.com/vOiI5rqSQO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 1, 2023

“From being out here the last two days, and, obviously, seeing Zay run some routes – he was running some incredible routes today and getting open,” Andrews said. “I’ve really loved what coach Monken has had to teach and the way he’s teaching and his energy that he brings – very enthusiastic. So, I think the sky is the limit. I think for us, it’s just about taking charge, taking control of this offense, making it ours and just keep on going, keep on working.”