Ravens Swap QBs With Cardinals, Sign Former CFL Champion

One week after losing practice squad quarterback Trace McSorley to the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens have signed former Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler to their practice squad, per the NFL’s official transaction report on November 29.

Streveler was released from Arizona’s 53-man roster on November 23 to make room for McSorley, who had served as Baltimore’s third-string quarterback for the past three seasons. He was even elevated for their Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears on November 21 after star quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with a non-COVID illness. The Penn State product didn’t play, however, with Ravens second-string quarterback Tyler Huntley commanding a last-minute touchdown drive to lead Baltimore to victory.

The Ravens released Baltimore native and former Calvert Hall quarterback Kenji Bahar from their practice squad to make room for Streveler, who played college football at both the University of Minnesota and the University of South Dakota. He went undrafted in 2018, eventually signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

He served as a backup and rotational dual-threat quarterback in Winnipeg, making 35 appearances and 12 starts over two seasons, recording 2,698 passing yards and 1,167 rushing yards. Streveler was far more efficient on the ground than through the air, averaging 5.7 yards per carry and scoring 22 rushing touchdowns, but throwing 19 interceptions to just 19 passing touchdowns. He even achieved a rare trifecta of catching a touchdown pass, rushing for 30 yards and recording a reception in the 2019 Grey Cup, the CFL’s championship game, earning comparisons to New Orleans Saints “swiss-army-knife” quarterback Tayson Hill in the process, per the Cardinals’ Darren Urban.

Backup With Little Success in NFL

Though the Blue Bombers would go on to win that Grey Cup, their first championship in almost three decades, Streveler would leave Winnipeg on February 3, 2020 to pursue an opportunity with an NFL team. He was signed the next day by the Cardinals to back up Kyler Murray in his rookie season.

He only played four snaps over the Cardinals’ first 15 games in the 2020 regular season, closing out their Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams after an injury to Murray. But he earned poor marks for his 105-yard effort, recording just a 25.7 passing grade from Pro Football Focus.

Streveler started the 2021 season as Arizona’s third-string quarterback behind Murray and former Texas Longhorn Colt McCoy. He finished a Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers after McCoy suffered a pectoral injury with Murray already out due to an ankle sprain. But his performance was underwhelming, recording just 40 combined total passing and rushing yards on 22 offensive snaps. Once Murray recovered and the Cardinals had the opportunity to snag the more-experienced McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad, Streveler’s time was up in Arizona.

We have signed QB Trace McSorley from Baltimore’s practice squad, and released QB Chris Streveler. pic.twitter.com/Ctw1BAR3Nr — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 23, 2021

Streveler Among Week 13 Practice Squad Protections

The Ravens used one of their four practice squad protections on Streveler, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, protecting defensive back Kevin Toliver, veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe and two-way lineman Kahlil McKenzie as well.

While the Ravens don’t hope they’re forced to play Streveler at quarterback this season, Lamar Jackson’s repeated bouts with non-COVID illnesses make it wise to keep a third quarterback on the practice squad.

Toliver, who signed with the Ravens earlier in November, could be a game day elevation if the Ravens’ cornerbacks continue to struggle with their health. Both Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry missed November 28’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and recently-promoted veteran Kevon Seymour was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on November 29, so Baltimore could be in need of more cornerback depth for their Week 13 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With only three healthy offensive tackles on the active roster, Sharpe provides extra insurance at the position, while the multi-position versatility of McKenzie has seen him be active for four games already this season.