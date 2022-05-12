Ravens Explored Trading Chuck Clark for 1st-Round WR: Report

After taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens might be looking to take veteran safety Chuck Clark, though head coach John Harbaugh downplayed those rumors on May 9.

But a new report from NFL insider Adam Caplan indicates that the Ravens are open to dealing Clark for the right compensation, which might include a receiver to replace Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

One proposed trade package would send Clark to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Darius Slayton, but Caplan said that another NFC East team could have been involved on a recent podcast appearance.

“The Ravens were trying to trade Chuck Clark during the draft. They talked to the Eagles, said Caplan on the Inside the Birds podcast, but Philadelphia wasn’t motivated to pursue a deal.

“Our understanding was they were not interested in Chuck Clark at that point,” Caplan continued, though the Eagles only have two established safeties in Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps.

According to Caplan, the Ravens even inquired about 2020 first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who has disappointed in his first two NFL seasons with just 2.3 receptions and 24.8 receiving yards per game.

“The Ravens definitely, from multiple sources, had interest in Reagor during that draft, but nothing got done,” said Caplan, indicating that Baltimore is looking to add another target for Lamar Jackson after trading Hollywood Brown to the Cardinals.