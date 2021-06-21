Former Ravens Quarterback Reportedly In-Demand as Football Analyst

Robert Griffin III had a long career as a quarterback and a backup quarterback in the league, and whenever the former Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback decides he is finished, it appears he has a lucrative media career awaiting him.

This time of year, the networks are always scrambling to figure out who will be the new talent they will add to various lineups. Players who are retired or pondering a career change go through broadcast bootcamp, and out of that period, some stars eventually emerge. Griffin might now be set to be one of those future stars.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Griffin is in demand as an analyst from a couple of outlets, notably ESPN and Fox. Both have NFL and college football packages, and that’s where Griffin could be expected to show off his talent if and when he elects to be a broadcaster.

Marchand wrote:

“But Griffin really excelled in his auditions for ESPN and Fox. Sources from both networks were blown away by Griffin; some said Griffin’s was among the top tryouts they have ever viewed. ESPN’s offer contains a greater volume of opportunities than Fox’s. Griffin would call college games, do some college studio, and talk both college football and NFL on shows such as “Get Up!” during the week, sources said.”

Outkick revealed the news of Griffin interviewing with both the outlets first, and it will be fascinating to see if the quarterback elects to go into broadcasting full time or not. Obviously, if he does, fans could have something special waiting for them. That’s especially true if rumors of this bidding war are true.

Plenty of players make the move from the field to the broadcast booth with great success, and with this information, it seems safe to assume Griffin will be the latest at some point in time.

RG3 Might Not Be Finished Playing

So will Griffin hang up the cleats and move to the broadcast booth with these potential offers in mind? That’s a tough question at this point, seeing as it’s not official that the quarterback will be hanging up the cleats at all. The team released Griffin just a few days after their AFC Divisional loss to the Buffalo Bills. Griffin had been the backup signal-caller since 2018, and has been a solid mentor to 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson. At this point, however, it’s clear Baltimore wanted to go with youth in their quarterback room for the foreseeable future in the form of Trace McSorley.

Griffin, however, might elect to play football if the right chance comes. Much like Jay Cutler, he could simply audition and never end up taking his talents to television if he wants to stay involved in the game.

Griffin Helped Redefine QB Position, Career in Recent Years

Since entering the league as the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2012, Griffin has long been a player who helped redefine the quarterback position for newcomers like Jackson, given his athleticism and speed, ability to move the pocket and extend plays down the field. Through seven seasons, he has accumulated 9,271 passing yards and 43 touchdowns to go along with 1,809 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Griffin started his career in Washington where he was a starter before injuries derailed his career a bit. The former Baylor star then went to Cleveland for a season in 2016 before latching on in Baltimore and serving as a backup there. Clearly, the mentorship role has been one that has served him well.

Griffin was a special player in terms of his veteran leadership and presence with the Ravens, and it will be interesting to see if he can take that mindset to the broadcast booth if he elects to do that.

READ NEXT: Sammy Watkins Draws Rave Reviews During Ravens Minicamp