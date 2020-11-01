Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley Leaves Steelers Game With Injury

The Baltimore Ravens just re-signed Ronnie Stanley, and the team has already lost their big tackle to an unfortunate injury.

Early in the important game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens tackle went down with an injury. Stanley looked like he was the victim of friendly fire falling on his ankle. Here’s a look at the play:

Here's the injury to #Ravens Ronnie Stanley. He's in a lot of pain.pic.twitter.com/mp8oaClHCY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2020

Afterward, the Ravens revealed that Stanley would not be coming back to the game after sustaining the injury, which is bad news for the team’s front in a very important rivalry game.

LT Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020

Baltimore has been healthy this year for the most part, and having Stanley be hurt isn’t great for the team moving forward. Baltimore needs Stanley to protect the line and keep things upright up front. At halftime, Baltimore has a 17-7 lead against the Steelers even in spite of the injury.

The Ravens will have to adjust big time to life without Stanley in Week 8.

Ronnie Stanley Signed Contract

Stanley was recently the beneficiary of the team’s generosity a few days back. Stanley signed a 5 year contract worth $98.75 million dollars on Friday. The Ravens quickly confirmed the report with their own announcement.

Ravens gave LT Ronnie Stanley a 5-year, $98.75 million extension, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2020

We have signed LT @megatronnie to a 5-year contract extension‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/oHDHQQj7oh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2020

Stanley’s extension is also massive from the standpoint of guaranteed money. As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network explained, the deal is worth over $70 million in guaranteed money for the lineman. That also includes a whopping $22.5 million dollar signing bonus for the player.

The #Ravens and star LT Ronnie Stanley agreed on a 5-year extension worth $112,866,000 max total value, source said. He gets $70,866,000 in total guarantees. A massive deal. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2020

Obviously, Stanley is a player who is worth the money considering what he’s meant to the Ravens’ offense early in his career. He’s been a true force up front and a player the team is counting on to pave the way for Lamar Jackson and the offense into the future.

With this contract done, the Ravens can worry about wrapping up one less player with a new deal. The attention, of course, will now turn to whether or not the team can come together in time for a major run through the playoffs this season. The hope is Stanley can come back.

Ronnie Stanley Stats

There’s little question that Stanley has earned his money that he gained this week. A first round pick in 2016 out of Notre Dame, Stanley cracked his first Pro Bowl and received his first time All-Pro nod in 2019. He’s played in 56 games so far in his career and has started every single one. Since making the jump to the NFL, Stanley has been called an elite pass blocker and one of the best young offensive linemen in the NFL.

Rewarding a guy like this is more good business for the Ravens, who just keep rolling along in terms of making sound decisions for their team moving forward into the future.

The hope now is that Stanley can come back and figure in down the stretch for the Ravens. Tough to lose the mammoth tackle to injury, but that is the reality the Ravens will be dealing with moving forward.

