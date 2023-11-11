Ravens All-Pro Named ‘Strong Possibility’ to Be Released

Almost every aspect of the Baltimore Ravens’ starting lineup is clicking on both sides of the ball, except for a position that used to be a strength. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has gone from dominant All-Pro to brittle underachiever and is now viewed as a “strong possibility” to be released in the offseason.

That’s the view of Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, who noted how “the Ravens can save more than $8 million by releasing the soon-to-be 30-year-old this upcoming offseason. Unless Stanley really gets it together soon, there’s a strong probability that happens.”

Turning around his form will be difficult for Stanley, “who’s missed three games while still finding a way to surrender four sacks and get called for four penalties.”

Gagnon did point out “it’s not as though the Notre Dame product has been a complete liability, but he’s not the asset he was, and the benefit of the doubt is gone when you make it onto the field for just 18 games in a three-year span.”

Stanley’s struggles stand out this season because the rest of the Ravens’ offensive line is functioning at an elite level. Particularly when blocking for the run.

Ronnie Stanley On the Decline

The decline in Stanley’s performances is inevitable when he’s suffered so many injuries. A series of hip, shoulder and ankle problems wiped out almost all of Stanley’s 2020 and ’21 campaigns.

This was supposed to be the season No. 79 renewed his status as a core part of Baltimore’s offensive front. Instead, knee issues have limited the 29-year-old to six starts from nine games.

When he has played, Stanley has performed like anything but the player the Ravens used the sixth-overall pick to select in the 2016 NFL draft. He’s had difficulty dealing with speed off the edge.

The problem led to a strip-sack for Seattle Seahawks’ edge-rusher Boye Mafe in Week 9.

Mafe continuing to be a FORCE. 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/4rUsqFIMTf — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 5, 2023

Pressure around the corner is becoming common from Stanley’s side of the line. He’s given up 21 pressures and three other quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ironically, Stanley is still grading higher in pass protection (71.5) than for his run blocking (65.8). The latter was long the strength of his game, but the Ravens are opening rushing lanes via different players this season.

Ravens’ O-Line Thriving Away from Ronnie Stanley

Baltimore’s offense is beating up defenses on the ground thanks in large part to the middle and right side of their line. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is wisely overloading the right side to put as much bulk on the field as possible.

It worked a treat for this rushing touchdown by Gus Edwards against the Seahawks. As Ryan Mink of Ravens.com highlighted, beefy fullback Patrick Ricard joined tight ends Charlie Kolar and Mark Andrews on an overloaded right side that collapsed Seattle’s front seven.

A big reason why the Ravens and Gus Edwards are scoring so many rushing touchdowns? Fullback Patrick Ricard is (once again) hammering people. pic.twitter.com/pRnq2S9Bxq — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 7, 2023

Another key part of the play was the block by right tackle Patrick Mekari, No. 65. The latter started in Stanley’s place the last time the Ravens faced AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns, back in Week 3.

Mekari did a creditable job against marquee edge-rusher Myles Garrett, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic: “Garrett had a sack and three quarterback hits, but Mekari and the Ravens succeeded in not letting him wreck the game.”

Mekari’s ability to slide over to the left side gives the Ravens options regarding Stanley’s future. The obvious option is simply to release the player.

A bloated contract set to pay him $11 million in base salary for 2024, doesn’t help Stanley’s cause. The Ravens do have a “potential out,” per Spotrac.com, but there may be a compromise.

Stanley still has value as an extra tackle for overloaded lines. He could also get a new lease of life by shifting inside to guard.

The eighth-year pro showed he can still dominate when pulling into space with this block against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

Ronnie Stanley was gonna run him all the way back to Detroit 😂😂 📺: #DETvsBAL on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh pic.twitter.com/UQZ6h0C9GR — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023

Staying healthy will be the key to Stanley’s future in Baltimore. The more he’s on the field, the better chance Stanley can return to his best form.