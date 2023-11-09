Ravens’ Roquan Smith Has Parting Shot for Bears “It Makes Me so Happy”

The average length of an NFL career is about 3.3 years. No player wants to waste this short period without leaving some type of impact.

The feeling is no different for Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. After the Ravens 37-3 Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Smith reflected on the 2022 deadline trade that sent him to the Ravens.

Smith told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, “Man, it makes me so happy, just knowing my career is not going down the drain, in the sense of playing somewhere where I’m not truly competing for a title.”

#Ravens LB Roquan Smith was asked about the trade from the #Bears: “Man, it makes me so happy, just knowing my career is not going down the drain.” Roquan taking shots at his old team 😳 pic.twitter.com/7wzHGKQK92 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) November 8, 2023

Those are some harsh words that will no doubt sting Chicago Bears fans. Smith was drafted by the Bears 8th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Smith was an immediate contributor for the Bears. He averaged over 100 combined tackles a year, and made two 2nd All-Pro teams at linebacker.

The Georgia product was a wrecking ball for the Bears defense, so it was a shock when teams realized he was available.

Smith told Breer, “It was bittersweet for me, just knowing Chicago and rightfully so. But if I would’ve stayed there, honestly, [I] wouldn’t have been able to compete for a title anytime soon.”

The Ravens are currently 7-2 atop the AFC North and considered a Super Bowl contender. On the other hand, the Bears are 2-7 and fighting for a top 5 draft pick for a second consecutive year.

Ravens’ Smith Having Career Year Leading Defense

Part of the reason Smith was traded to the Ravens was due to him wanting a new contract. The Ravens fixed that almost immediately, giving Smith a 5-year, $100 million contract in January 2023.

In the nine games with the Ravens after the trade, he put up 86 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 pass defends, and an interception. He was also elected to his first All-Pro 1st team, and his first Pro Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but this year, Smith may be playing even better than that. He is on pace for over 160 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, 10 passes defended, and 6 quarterback hits.

Roquan Smith – the only LB in the NFL this season with: 🟣 80.0+ run defense grade

🟣 80.0+ coverage grade pic.twitter.com/3JDkabonX4 — PFF (@PFF) October 6, 2023

Pro Football Focus grades Smith’s year as, by far, the best in his career. Smith is graded out an 88.3 overall, which shatters his previous 2022 best of 70.6 overall. He grades out at an astonishing 90.1 in terms of pass coverage.

In terms of his competition, he is 4th of 81 linebackers in the league.

Showing What it Takes to Play Like a Raven

Smith focused on what playing like a Raven means to him in his conversation with Breer.

For Smith, playing like a Raven means, “I believe it’s playing lights out on the defensive side of the ball.” Smith reflected to Breer, “Honestly, man, it means the world to me, being a Raven.”

His talent in Chicago was being wasted, and he felt unappreciated stating, “And how they came and got me when I was in Chicago and just all the love they showed me throughout my time here, I just only imagine it’s gonna grow even bigger.”

Smith understands that he has big shoes to fill. The Ravens historically have some of the best defenders to ever play in the NFL.

Smith references how these players motivate him, “But like just being here, there’s something about that makes you want to go even harder, with all the legends that came before me, like Ed [Reed], Ray [Lewis], Bart [Scott].”

Roquan Smith is processing the game at a different level than 99% of people that play the sport. Killed the 2-min warning himself by letting the runner get up. Preventer offense from getting set and e getting an extra play off pic.twitter.com/JISFmOvQLR — Spencer Schultz (@ravens4dummies) October 15, 2023

Considering the fact that the Ravens defense is believed to be one of the best in the league, and Smith is who most would see as the captain, he is doing a good job of living up to that standard.