Ravens LB Roquan Smith Sends 2-Word Message to Texans After Victory

The Divisional round matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans may have birthed a new rivalry for years to come in the NFL. The Ravens ended up trouncing the Texans 34-10 and linebacker Roquan Smith added salt to the wound.

Smith spoke to the media in the Ravens’ locker room following the game and was sporting a cowboy-styled outfit with a black hat.

When asked about the outfit the linebacker responded, “I was just like hey when I was thinking about it this morning, I’m like hey they are the Texans and they are the cowboys, but you know I got this hat on so I’m daddy.”

Roquan Smith on his outfit: "When I was thinking about it this morning I was like 'hey, they are the Texans and they are the cowboys, but I got this hat on so I'm daddy." Oh. My. God. via @Ravens pic.twitter.com/4ihwQpDXB5 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) January 21, 2024

That will sting the Texans and their fans for the upcoming off-season. The Texans played the Ravens tight in the first half and had a chance to go into halftime up 13-10 before Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed the kick.

Once the second half started though, the Ravens immediately scored and never looked back. The Texans were unable to put up any points in the second half as they were completely suffocated.

Smith led the Ravens with 7 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and was all over field. The Texans went from 3-13-1 in 2022 to AFC South champions in 2023, but according to Smith, “There’s a villain to every story and hey that Cinderella story ended.”

Ravens’ Defense Suffocated the Texans Offense All Game

The Texans offense came into the game with serious momentum after beating the Cleveland Browns 45-14 during the Wildcard round. The Browns were considered one of the top defensive units in the league, but the Texans cooked them.

However, Smith spoke about the difference of the two teams, “We are not the Browns, we are the Baltimore Ravens.”

Where rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud found success against the Browns he found only frustration and difficult against the Ravens. Even though he did not turn the ball over or get sacked we was unable to move the ball successfully.

Baltimore held the rookie to 19 of 33 passing for 175 passing yards and no touchdowns. According to Ryan Mink, the editorial director for the Ravens, “The Ravens defense giving up just three points while not getting a turnover or sack is really insane.”

The Ravens defense giving up just three points while not getting a turnover or sack is really insane. Texans possessions last night: Punt

Punt

Field goal

Punt

Missed field goal

Kneel

Punt

Punt

Downs

End of game — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) January 21, 2024

The rushing attack was equally ineffective and faced a staunch Ravens’ front line. Texans’ runners were only able to accumulate 38 total rushing yards all night.

That was a focus of the Ravens according to Smith, “That was huge, like all week we know we stop the run but that’s with any team. You stop the run and make them one dimensional and it’s going to be very hard to do anything.”

RB Devin Singletary led the team with 22 rushing yards and WR Nico Collins led receivers with 68 receiving yards.

The only touchdown the Texans were able to score came from the special team’s unit on a punt return touchdown.

Smith talking about the defense said, “I’ll put this 11 out on the field vs. anybody else in the league.”

Roquan Smith & the Ravens Are Ready for Anybody

All eyes for the Ravens and their fans are now turned to who will be their opponent in the AFC Championship game. They will either face the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs, but it does not really matter to Smith.

He told reporters, “I don’t care who it is. It could be my little cousins; it could be grandparents or whatever. You know you roll that ball out there, they gotta get dealt with when they come into the bank by any means necessary.”

Roquan Smith said he doesn’t care who comes into M&T Bank next weekend. It can be his little cousins, he said, they still gotta be dealt with. — Giana Han (@giana_jade) January 21, 2024

The Ravens believe they can beat anyone and are confident in putting their 11 up against any other team’s 11, both on the offense and defense.

Whoever the Ravens do play will need to come into Baltimore and deal with the hostile environment. The Ravens fans have turned M&T Bank Stadium into one of the most difficult places for opposing teams to play.

Smith spoke to CBS Sports’ NFL insider Josina Anderson separately and sent his own warning to the two teams saying, “I love Buffalo wings & I love BBQ. So whoever it is, line ‘em up.”