Retired Ravens Legend Vows to Make His Rookie Successor the ‘Best in the League’

Longtime Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch may have retired from playing in the NFL on May 19, but he’s committed to staying with the Ravens as a special teams consultant for the 2022 season and potentially beyond.

Koch’s first job will be mentoring Ravens rookie punter Jordan Stout, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

It’s a job Koch plans to take on with vigor, telling media during his retirement press conference that he is “excited to work with” his successor.

“I’m just going to try to teach him everything I have and put everything I have into making him the best punter this league has seen,” said Koch, drawing laughter when he added that All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker “can get better.”

Koch has already started coaching Stout, saying, “We’ve already worked on some punting and holding aspects of his game.”

“I look forward to this opportunity,” Koch added, and it appears that Stout feels the same way. The rookie punter congratulated Koch on his retirement and expressed his excitement for the veteran’s mentorship on social media.

I just wanted to send out a huge congratulations to Sam Koch on a legendary career. Looking forward to the opportunity to learn from @Sam_Koch4 — Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) May 19, 2022

Koch will look to make sure that Stout upholds the tradition of strong special teams play in Baltimore, both as a punter and holder for Tucker, who is widely considered the best kicker in the NFL. The 39-year-old is the second Raven to retire in 2021 and continue with the team in a coaching role, with safety and special teams leader Anthony Levine Sr. announcing his retirement in January.