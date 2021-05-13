Ravens Schedule: A Complete Look at Every 2021 Game

The Baltimore Ravens are pushing toward a new season on the field, and the team has finally learned their upcoming games for the 2021 season.

After a season in which the team went 10-6 and won a playoff game, there was a bit of disappointment for the Ravens, and they will be trying to bounce back with a schedule that will be one of he toughest in the league. Baltimore has one of the best young rosters in the league and will be looking to tangle in some big games with some big-time foes in the NFC and AFC.

Here’s a look at the schedule including the dates and times:

Week 1: at Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football) 8:15 p.m.

Week 2: vs Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football) 8:30 p.m.

Week 3: at Detroit Lions 1 p.m.

Week 4: at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m.

Week 5: vs Indianapolis Colts (Monday Night Football) 8:15 p.m.

Week 6: vs Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m.

Week 7: vs Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: vs Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m.

Week 10: vs Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football) 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: at Chicago Bears 1 p.m.

Week 12: vs Cleveland Browns (Sunday Night Football) 8:20 p.m.

Week 13: vs Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m.

Week 15: vs Green Bay Packers 1 p.m.

Week 16: at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.

Week 17: vs. Los Angles Rams 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m.

It will be interesting to see the record the Ravens finish with on this slate. Obviously, it’s a lot of primetime games with five scheduled for the team, so it will be fun to see how the Ravens react when the bright lights are on and if they can rebound after an up and down 2020 season on the field.

Now, fans can begin to plan for the fall.

Ravens 2021 Schedule at a Glance

Baltimore’s 2021 schedule is going to be right in the middle of the pack in terms of difficulty. The Ravens will play their normal slate of games against the AFC North, which features battles against the likes of the resurgent Cleveland Browns, steady Pittsburgh Steelers and potentially improved Cincinnati Bengals. Otherwise, the team’s crossover for the NFC will come in the form of contests against NFC North foes like the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. The Ravens will also face games against the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

As a whole, this will make the Ravens’ schedule fairly difficult overall, but the team managed to go 10-6 last season even as there were plenty of struggles, so they could be looking at similar results this season or even better if their offense comes around.

This is merely the start of what figures to be a tough season for Baltimore in 2021, and an exciting moment for fans who get to see their team in prime time again as well as enjoy them in plenty of big matchups.

